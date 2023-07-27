Boyfriend of woman allegedly shoots ex-husband after argument in Hyde Park, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly overnight shooting on Manotak Avenue.

According to detectives, at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers and rescue personnel responded to the location and found a man dead on the sidewalk outside an apartment complex. The man was shot in his torso, and police believe he was in his late 40s or early 50s.

Police believe that the victim was shot outside after an argument occurred in one of the apartments. They believe the victim was the ex-spouse of a woman in the residence, and her current boyfriend was the shooter.

There were a couple of children in the apartment during the argument, but detectives don’t think they witnessed the shooting.

The suspected shooter is still at the scene and is cooperating with police. They are interviewing him and will determine later if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

