Boylston man arrested on attempted kidnapping, enticement charges

A Boylston man is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged attempted kidnapping of a child, Wednesday, in the area of Mill Road, according to Boylston Police.

Police say they responded to the incident shortly after 3:30 p.m.. When they arrived on scene, officials were “informed that a male party attempted to lure a juvenile into his home,” according to a release issued by the Boylston Police. “After the juvenile refused to enter the home, the male suspect chased the juvenile down the road,” the release continues.

Police say the child in this incident was able to give a description of the man, as a result police were able to identify the suspect as David Shays, 59, of Boylston.

Police charged Shays with Enticing a Child Under 16, Attempt to Commit a Crime (Kidnapping), and Assault.

A bail of $15,000 has been set for Shays, according to police.

Shays was transported to the Worcester Police Department for holding following his booking at the Boylston Police Department, according to Boylston Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW