Boyne City approves annual budget

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City commissioners approved the 2022-23 annual budget after a public hearing at city hall on April 12.

City manager Michael Cain had presented the commissioners with a draft budget last month, which was approved with only minor adjustments.

Overall, Cain reported the city to be in “good financial shape,” with the budget representing, “both our opportunities and challenges."

Despite a $713,109 projected deficit for this coming fiscal year, when reviewed by the independent financial ratings agency of S&P Global, the city’s rating increased one notch to “AA-” from “A+.”

Commissioners approved a general operating millage rate for the city of 15.51 mills. This reflects a .5 mill decrease and a reduction in the city facility debt payment rate to 1.7 mills for the upcoming year.

“The city facility debt payment rate will be down from 2.2 mills this year and almost one full mill less than the 2.69 mills that was indicated and approved by the city’s voters on the May 2015 ballot,” reported Cain.

Commissioner Marty Moody commented on the lengthy process involved in developing the budget and noted the .5 mill decrease as an example of being able to "give back to the community."

Mayor Hugh Conklin acknowledged the hard work put into developing the budget, stating it is a "very complicated process and done under very trying circumstances."

A potential marina development has been a hot topic issue in the community in recent months and public comment during the meeting on April 12 reflected the uncertainty still surrounding the city's financial commitment to the proposed upgrade. As it stands, the city is waiting to hear if they have been awarded a DNR grant to help fund the project.

Conklin stated the biggest indicator of the city's successful financial status was the report from the independent auditor, giving the city "a gold standard."

In a memo to city officials, Cain acknowledged the current political and social variables impacting the city’s finances, specifically noting the continued financial changes corresponding with the COVID-19 pandemic and the city, state and federal responses.

“Like the past two years, much has changed since last year,” said Cain. “The new administration in Washington has been in place for a little over a year. New financial stimulus packages have been approved and funds deposited in our accounts. The pandemic seems to be loosening its grip with things appearing to return to a new normal."

Locally, Cain mentioned the newly elected commission members and other department leaders.

“We have three new city commissioners. We have a new city clerk/treasurer, Main Street executive director and other new personnel,” he said, in reference to the city's leadership changes.

Cain also noted that “We have vacancies in our director of Public Works and assistant planner positions that we are seeking to fill.”

Other financial variables Cain mentioned include the decreasing Lake Charlevoix water levels, the city’s increasing population, a new 425 agreement with Boyne Valley Township and a new Daifuku factory under construction.

Addressing the deficit, Cain said, “Over the years we have tried very hard to be excellent stewards of the funds we are entrusted with. Just because something is provided for in the budget doesn’t mean we need to spend up to that amount if we can find better ways of doing things."

Cain noted that last year, the projected deficit was $654,995, “and currently we have that down to $40,753."

In addition, to date, the city has received $196,725 of federal ARPA funds and expects to receive a matching amount in the coming fiscal year.

“That reflected $393,450, which can now be used for most regular city purposes, is not reflected at all in the upcoming budget numbers,” reported Cain, adding that the funds use has yet to be determined.

According to Cain, the city’s financial position could be strengthened by decreasing or eliminating optional projects.

“Overall, our infrastructure and facilities are in very good shape, which gives us options we could take if the situation really called for it,” Cain said

In terms of challenges, Cain noted the city’s pension obligations, which he states may need to be revised if the recent economic uncertainties and fluctuations turn into a long-term economic downturn, especially if that affects the stock market. However, this obligation in the next few years will dramatically decrease.

“These obligations are forecast to peak in this coming fiscal year at $538,788, begin decreasing in FYE (fiscal year end) 2023 to $360,000, dropping significantly in FYE 2024 to $74,800,” Cain reported to the commission.

There is a possible further development on the pension front with the Michigan Legislature possibly providing funding to eliminate the outstanding pension obligations with certain conditions.

Property tax collects are expected to increase by about $184,562. If that holds true, the city’s tax revenues will see around $227,418 above the $2,901,851 that was budgeted for 13 years ago in the 2009-10 fiscal year.

Cain reported inflation as one of the biggest wild cards in the city’s financial future, citing spiking levels that haven’t been seen in decades caused by supply chain shortages, worker shortages, foreign shortages and uncertainty.

“This is one of those factors that is pretty much out of our control but one we will need to keep an eye on and be prepared to make adjustments should they become necessary,” Cain reported to the commission.

Cain said each year the city seeks competitive prices and looks for new ways of doing things to save money.

One example is the recommended lack of proceeding with any further erosion measures in the next fiscal year. This is due to forecasted lower lake levels, the unlikelihood of supporting grant opportunities and allowing time to gauge the effectiveness of measures the city has already undertaken.

Cain recommended the contributions from the general fund to both the major and local street funds for a total of $1,052,684, which is up from last year’s amount of $991,713, citing a majority of this for use in an upcoming Lincoln Street project. This remains a significant portion of the proposed $4.9 million general fund budget for the coming year.

During the last 17 fiscal years, the General Fund street contributions to street funds have ranged from a low of $449,000 in 2001 to the high of $1,225,000 in 2011-12.

Review of the ambulance funds and marina expansion financing options “are continuing to be explored," according Cain.

There is a 1 percent proposed water and sewer rate increase.

Commissioner Tom Neidhamer mentioned the accolades the city has received from the state, stating it is evident that "we are doing things correctly." He described the budget as an educational process where all staff and department heads in the city are involved.

For details on Boyne City’s significant events and project undertaken in the fiscal year ending April 30 and additional significant items in the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning on May 1, visit www.cityofboynecity.com.

