Boyne City Middle School students attend technology showcase

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Middle School students recently visited the State Capitol for a technology showcase.

A total of 30 different schools were represented at the 2023 Student Technology Showcase on Dec. 6, hosted by AT&T and the Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning (MACUL).

(Left to right) David Lewis, president of AT&T Michigan, Blake Irwin, Joseph “JD” Dzwik, Case Reinhardt, Amy Dirlam, MACUL board president, and Knox Krieter pose for a photo at the Student Technology Showcase at the Michigan State Capitol on Dec. 6.

“The 22nd annual Student Technology Showcase highlighted some of the most talented students in Michigan,” said MACUL executive director Mark Smith in a release. “Everyone at the Capitol was impressed at how the students are incorporating technology in their learning.”

During the showcase, students displayed a variety of projects that blended science, mathematics, social studies and language arts.

Their work featured artificial intelligence demonstrations, coding, robotics, web design and more.

For more information on MACUL, visit macul.org.

