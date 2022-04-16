Boyne City passes annual budget

Boyne City's Commission approved its annual budget at Tuesday's meeting.

BOYNE CITY - Boyne City Commissioners approved the 2022-2023 annual budget at after a public hearing at city hall on April 12.

City Manager Michael Cain had presented the commissioners with a draft budget last month, which was approved with only minor adjustments.

Overall, Cain said the city is in “good financial shape,” with the budget he presented representing, “both our opportunities and challenges."

Despite a $713,109 projected deficit for this coming fiscal year, when reviewed by the independent financial ratings agency of S&P Global, the city’s rating increased one notch to “AA-” from “A+.”

Commissioners approved a general operating millage rate for the city of 15.51 mills. This reflects a .5 mill decrease and a reduction in the city facility debt payment rate to 1.7 mills for the upcoming year.

“The city facility debt payment rate will be down from 2.2 mills this year and almost one full mill less than the 2.69 mills that was indicated and approved by the city’s voters on the May 2015 ballot,” reported Cain.

Property tax collections are expected to increase by about $184,562. If that holds true, the city’s tax revenues will see around $227,418 above the $2,901,851 that was budgeted for 13 years ago in the 2009-2010 fiscal year.

Cain reported that the city will be maintaining all existing services in this year's budget, however there is a degree of uncertainty with inflation and staffing tensions.

A potential marina development has been a hot-topic in the community in recent months and public comment during the meeting on April 12 reflected the uncertainty still surrounding the city's financial commitment to the proposed upgrade. As it stands the city is waiting to hear if they have been awarded a DNR grant to help fund the project.

Commissioner Marty Moody commented on the lengthy process involved in developing the budget and noted the .5 mil decrease as an example of being able to "give back to the community".

Commissioner Tom Neidhamer mentioned the accolades the city has received from the state, stating it is evident that "we are doing things correctly." He described the budget as an educational process where all staff and department heads in the city are involved.

Mayor Hugh Conklin acknowledged the hard work put into developing the budget, stating it is a "very complicated process and done under very trying circumstances."

Conklin stated the biggest indicator of the city's successful financial status was the report from the independent auditor, giving the city "a gold standard".

