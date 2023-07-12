Boyne City school board looking to fill vacancy following Jeff Mercer's resignation

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Public Schools is looking for a new member to serve on the district’s board of education after Jeff Mercer resigned at the June 26 meeting.

Mercer resigned because he relocated his permanent residence outside of the district. His resignation was effective July 1, meaning the school board has 30 days from that date to fill the role.

The school board will interview prospective replacements at the July 24 school board meeting and make an appointment that evening. Whoever is appointed will hold the role until the November 2024 election.

The board will accept letters of interest from prospective board members until July 19. Letters should be emailed to Superintendent Pat Little at plittle@boyne.k12.mi.us.

Little said because the role is only filling a partial term, there won’t be many opportunities for “on the job” training, so someone who is well-rounded on educational issues as well as well-rounded in understanding how the community operates could be helpful in a potential candidate.

“They're going to be serving a pretty short window, so just having someone who has connections with different aspects of our community is helpful,” Little said.

Jeff Mercer

Mercer served on the board of education for 13 years. During his time on the board, he served as president from 2020-2022, and as vice president for several years prior. He also helped guide the work related to the 2020 bond vote, leading to large-scale renovations of existing facilities and the construction of the Rambler Fieldhouse, according to a press release from Boyne City Public Schools.

Little told the News-Review the district would want to give props to Mercer for being a good school board member while he served in the district.

“That's really the best way to get future school board members, is to showcase the good work the school board do, and then people will be more interested in doing that same work for future children,” Little said.

For more information about the school board, visit boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/board-of-education.

