Boynton Ave. homicide investigation continues

Jun. 6—PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police were continuing the investigation of an apparent homicide this past weekend on Boynton Avenue. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Provisional Police Chief Nathan York confirmed that the victim was identified as Melissa Myers, but would not say how she died.

"We have many, many, many leads, and I'm certainly not going to go into that, but there are many leads and I'm confident that we'll figure it out," York said.

When asked if the death may have been drug related, York said: "No comment."

CHIEF: 'YOU NEVER STOP'

Police were continuing to interview people as they try to solve the case.

"The steps are always the same, we pound the pavement, footwork, knocking on doors interviewing people, that's what is involved in a big investigation like this. You never stop," York said.

"You talk to everyone who lives in the area. There are a lot of people, but everybody we interview is not necessarily a suspect, but you've got to still interview people."

York said Myers was discovered dead in the apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. around 4 a.m. last Saturday by a family member.

MULTIPLE DEPARTMENTS

City Police, joined by State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, scoured the area near the apartment for much of the day Saturday.

While there has been no arrests yet, York said he does not believe there is any danger to the public.

He said there is no timetable for when the case may be solved.

"Things could turn in a second," he said.

"You can't project these things. You just keep knocking on doors and pounding the pavement and when we find the answer, that is when we're finished."

Anyone with any information is urged to call City Police at 518-563-3411.

