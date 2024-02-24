Boynton Beach man, 53, found guilty of making threats against U.S. House member

BOYNTON BEACH — A federal jury in Fort Lauderdale has found a Boynton Beach man guilty of threatening a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Frank Stanzione, 53, was found guilty Thursday following a two-day trial. Prosecutors argued that Stanzione made a threatening phone call on Jan. 29, 2023, from his home in Boynton Beach to the Washington, D.C., office of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Court documents did not disclose the name or home state of the Congress member.

According to court records, Stanzione left a voice message that stated in part: "You better watch your (expletive) back because I'm gonna bash your (expletive) head in with a bat."

The Congress member’s chief of staff reported the message to the U.S. Capitol Police the next morning. The Capitol Police began investigating the voice message as a threat and determined that it was made from a telephone number assigned to Stanzione.

Capitol Police agents visited Boynton home of man suspected of making threat

On Jan. 31, 2023, Capitol Police special agents went to the address associated with the telephone number and interviewed Stanzione. The agents confirmed that Stanzione left the voice message for the Congress member after finding the telephone number on an online search engine, prosecutors said.

Court records did not indicate when Stanzione will face sentencing. Other Palm Beach County residents in recent years and months have also been accused of making threats against members of Congress.

In January, Michael Shapiro, 72, of Greenacres was arrested on federal charges after authorities alleged that he left a series of threatening voicemails at the office of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. His case is scheduled to go to trial in March.

In June 2023, Matthew Lee Comiskey of Delray Beach was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to sending online threats to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

