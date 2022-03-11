Boynton Beach man who killed, dismembered, buried wife in backyard given life prison sentence

Mary Stella Gomez-Mulett died Feb. 18, 2021. Her remains were found buried in the backyard of her estranged husband, Roberto Colon, in Boynton Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH — A Palm Beach County Circuit Court judge sentenced a 67-year-old Boynton Beach man to life in prison after a jury late Wednesday found him guilty of first-degree murder in his wife's death.

Boynton Beach police said Robert Colon killed Mary Stella Gomez-Mulett, dismembered her body and buried it in the backyard of his Boynton Beach home on Feb. 18, 2021.

Lawyers for Colon told jurors last week that he killed Gomez-Mulett in self-defense. He used a pipe, sledgehammer and then an electric saw to kill Gomez-Mulett and dismember her body, according to court documents.

Rift began when man thought woman had 'defrauded' his mother

The 44-year-old woman was an immigrant from Colombia working as a caretaker for Colon's mother, who suffered from dementia. Colon told Boynton Beach police that in exchange, he married her weeks after they had met so she could obtain U.S. citizenship.

But Colon had grown angry with Gomez-Mulett, accusing her of "defrauding" his mother out of tens of thousands of dollars, police reported at the time of his arrest. Prosecutors told jurors that anger and hatred led him to kill her.

Simone Jajo, a former neighbor and housemate of Colon, said comments he made about Gomez-Mulett made her uncomfortable.

Jaio, who lived with Colon for a month before the murder, testified that after phone calls with his new wife, he would say, "I keep telling her I have a shovel in my backyard. She better not be taking advantage of my mom."

Jajo moved out in February before the killing. She testified that she told police to search Colon's backyard on Southeast 28th Court for the missing woman.

Police say Colon even taunted them over their search for Gomez-Mulett's remains in his backyard, one-quarter mile southeast of Bethesda Hospital East.

"At least you didn't find a body," they reported him as saying.

Then they discovered Gomez-Mulett's body on March 5 and charged him with first-degree murder, according to court records.

Attorney tells court woman attacked Colon first, prompting him to 'snap'

Steven Abruzow, a Palm Beach County public defender representing Colon, argued Monday that Gomez-Mullet started the violence and caused Colon to "snap" when she went into his house and began "attacking him." He then "reacted, inadvertently killing her," they said.

At about 2 p.m. Feb. 18, 2021, Gomez-Mulett drove a Toyota – which Colon said she "fraudulently" obtained through his mother – to his house. She planned to drop it off, along with a purse his mother gave her, because she wanted nothing more to do with him, a friend of Gomez-Mulett told police.

The friend said she and Gomez-Mulett had been talking on the phone as Gomez-Mulett pulled into Colon's driveway, and just before she hung up, she yelled, "No, no, no, Roberto!”

The call disconnected moments later, and subsequent calls to her cellphone went straight to voicemail.

That afternoon, someone called police to report finding a bloody purse, which patrol officers located about a mile from Colon's house.

In the purse, investigators found documents showing that Gomez-Mulett lived with Colon's mother in Hialeah, plus a broken white rosary chain with a crucifix. A family member of Gomez-Mulett showed detectives a picture of her holding a purse and wearing a rosary necklace. Both looked "very similar" to the purse and rosary that had been found, police said.

On Feb. 24, police found red marks on the front door of Colon's home that lab tests later confirmed as bloodstains. Colon claimed he cut himself a month earlier while installing the door.

Crime-scene investigators also found blood spatter on the walls, floor and ceiling of Colon's garage, which he later described as his "abbatoir," or slaughterhouse. He told them he never noticed the blood before. It must have come from his dog, he said, who was bleeding five months ago and shook in his cage.

It was human blood, lab tests confirmed.

Police: Colon taunted us to 'find the body' prior to backyard discovery

Investigators returned Feb. 26 to search Colon's house again. He taunted them, yelling, "Find the body. Find the body," police said. Investigators found marijuana and soon arrested him for drug possession.

"There's one thing they can't do," police reported Colon as saying when he appeared to think investigators were out of earshot. "They can't put … Humpty Dumpty back together again."

In their report, police said Colon bragged, "There's really nothing that they can take from my house, you know. It's no use to them in prosecution, except parts and (stuff)," while laughing.

But in Colon's backyard, investigators unearthed human remains. Fingerprint analysis identified them as belonging to Gomez-Mulett.

Her death was one of 109 homicides in Palm Beach County during 2021 and one of eight in Boynton Beach, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

