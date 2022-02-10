Boynton Beach mayoral candidate and anti-mask advocate found guilty in bagel shop case

BOYNTON BEACH — Cindy Falco DiCorrado, one of four candidates running for Boynton Beach mayor, was convicted Tuesday of two misdemeanor counts resulting from her January 2021 arrest for refusing to leave a suburban Boca Raton bagel shop she entered unmasked.

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Falco DiCorrado guilty of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. Each count is punishable by up to one year in jail.

Falco DiCorrado, 63, will be sentenced on Feb. 28, leaving the possibility she will be in jail for the March 8 election.

Cindy Falco-DiCorrado

Related: Mayoral candidate: Opponent wants to turn Boynton into a 'gay city'

More Boynton news:City will name fire station for Black female firefighter whose mural was whitewashed

City Commissioner Ty Penserga, realtor Golene Gordon and community activist Bernard Wright are also running to succeed Mayor Steven Grant, who is term-limited.

Attempts to reach Falco DiCorrado on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Falco DiCorrado was arrested Jan. 14 at Einstein Bros. Bagels on Glades Road and State Road 7 in suburban Boca Raton by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after she refused to comply with a deputy's commands to leave, according to an arrest report.

She claimed that an exemption from the county's mask mandate, which was in effect at the time, for religious and medical reasons allowed her to go inside the restaurant without covering her nose and mouth.

Cindy Falco-DiCorrado at the December 5, 2017 Boynton Beach City Commission meeting before she was forced to resign from the CRA advisory board. (Photo handout: Adam Wasserman)

According to court documents, Falco DiCorrado declined a pre-trial plea agreement that would have dropped both charges if she completed 50 hours of community service within six months.

Falco DiCorrado, who is not an attorney, represented herself and declined to use a court-appointed public defender.

Court documents filed by Falco DiCorrado leading up to her trial were often bizarre and, sometimes, incomprehensible.

In one correspondence, she accused the PBSO of kidnapping her, then assaulting her during a jail search and said she refused to eat food while in detention "for fear it was adulterated with drugs to manipulate" her.

Story continues

In a motion to dismiss the case in June, Falco DiCorrado contended that the state, which she described as a "fictional entity," did not have "territorial jurisdiction" when she was arrested. She also wrote that COVID-19 is "possibly the largest constructed fraud ever perpetrated on man on mankind."

Before Tuesday's jury trial began, Falco DiCorrado asked that Assistant State Attorney Jeremiah Romano be arrested, according to court documents. Judge Ashley Zuckerman declined the request.

Falco DiCorrado was also arrested in May 2020 for allegedly trespassing and resisting an officer without violence after authorities said she tried to stage an anti-mask protest at the Sunshine Flea Market in suburban Lake Worth with two other women. The state attorney's office chose not to pursue those charges.

She told the Palm Beach Post in January that her decision to run for mayor was sparked by a desire to fight against "tyranny and authoritarianism" and vowed "to crush any Communist takeover of City Hall."

Falco DiCorrado was a member of the Boynton Beach CRA advisory board when she was forced to resign in December 2017 after being accused by residents of making bigoted remarks.

She drew national attention in June 2020 after appearing at a Palm Beach County Commission meeting dressed in a "Trump Girl" T-shirt while ranting about the county-imposed mask mandate, asking commissioners, "Where do you derive the authority to regulate human breathing?"

Last year, Falco DiCorrado posted a photo on social media where she posed with a group of Proud Boys — a far-right organization blamed for acts of political violence — as they flashed white-power signs.

Cindy Falco-DiCorrado (second from bottom left) poses with a group of Proud Boys, who are flashing "white power" signs.

Falco DiCorrado is not the only controversial candidate in the race for mayor.

Wright posted a Facebook video last week in which he said that Penserga, born in the Philippines and one of the few openly-gay elected officials in Palm Beach County, wanted to turn Boynton Beach into a "gay city," along with several other remarks that were criticized as homophobic and anti-Asian.

jmilian@pbpost.com

@caneswatch

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boynton Beach mayoral candidate guilty in anti-mask standoff