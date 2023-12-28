Boynton commission decides next steps after receiving complaints against city officials

Commissioners in Boynton Beach have decided to take a back seat while outside agencies investigate a slew of misconduct allegations aimed at the city manager, deputy city manager, city attorney and HR director.

The controversy started to take shape privately between late November and early December when city leaders notified Human Resources Director Tennille Decoste that she would be investigated and placed on paid administrative leave.

The letter provided to Decoste said she was being investigated for “issues related to your employment," providing no further details and advising the HR director to stay away from city-owned property and to not contact city staff or elected officials.

Boynton Beach City Manager Dan Dugger

In a recent prepared statement, City Manager Dan Dugger said he "received complaints from numerous people regarding alleged malfeasance by one of the city’s department directors."

"The allegations themselves were varied in nature," he continued. "I felt compelled to act and arranged for an independent, unbiased investigation by an investigator who is unaffiliated with the city to either confirm the allegations or exonerate the director."

Allegations sent to Palm Beach County inspector general, ethics commission

Dugger also said he forwarded the allegations to the Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics and the Palm Beach County Office of the Inspector General.

Decoste, who is a candidate for Delray Beach's commission, said the investigation is related to a complaint that Boynton Beach employees donated to her campaign, which she contends is neither illegal nor unethical. She said the recent actions taken against her are retaliation for her efforts to hold city leaders accountable in the past.

Boynton Beach's HR director said she confronted Deputy City Manager Andrew Mack and City Manager Dugger after they allegedly made comments that she was "hiring too many Black women," creating friction between the director and city managers.

Decoste further alleges that both Mack and Dugger failed to investigate other employees when serious accusations arose, including a city employee who reportedly filed fraudulent timesheets and another who allegedly came to a commission meeting intoxicated. Decoste said neither employee was questioned or placed on leave, and the HR director questioned why she was being treated differently.

Boynton Beach HR director says complaints are retaliation

The HR director is also casting doubt on the investigation against her. She said City Attorney Shawna Lamb is unhappy about a campaign donation that Decoste received from another law firm, and that Lamb personally chose the attorney who was then responsible for hiring an outside investigator to look into Decoste — a conflict, in her eyes.

Lamb said she was "100% comfortable in any of my representation of the city," and Mack said, "I look forward to any investigation as an opportunity to clear my name," noting that he has never been disciplined after nearly 15 years of working for the city.

In his own statement, Dugger stood up for his colleagues and said — without naming her — that the allegations raised by Decoste "are both groundless and appear retaliatory."

"Throughout this process, I made my decisions with integrity, compassion and with the best interest of the city and its employees in mind," the city manager said. "I stand by members of my staff who were wrongly named in the email. On behalf of our residents, I am obligated to take seriously allegations of malfeasance on the part of a department director. I am confident that the investigations will be thorough, and I look forward to their resolution."

Ty Penserga

The city notified Decoste of the investigation against her on Nov. 20 before placing her on leave Dec. 11. Around the same time, on Dec. 7 and again on Dec. 19, the HR director emailed all of her concerns to Mayor Ty Penserga, who — without going into detail about the allegations — asked Boynton Beach commissioners how they wanted to proceed with Decoste's complaints.

"As we proceed through this process, it is paramount — paramount — that we as a commission do so deliberately, thoughtfully and act only on the basis of facts and not on assertions or conjectures," the mayor said during a special meeting Wednesday, urging the public to "withhold forming any conclusions about any party until a complete and thorough investigation has been conducted."

The mayor suggested that Boynton Beach's city clerk forward all relevant documents to the Ethics Commission and Inspector General to ensure a truly independent review. All of the commissioners, aside from Vice Mayor Thomas Turkin, agreed.

"I've been advised by legal counsel that, because the commission has no authority over personnel matters, it would be a charter violation to engage in this conversation," the vice mayor said. "I've also been advised by legal counsel not to interject, interfere or obstruct ongoing investigations as it may create personal liability for lawsuits and opens up potential claims for witness intimidation, defamation and retaliation."

Some commissioners caution against acting directly on the complaints

Sharing similar concerns, Commissioner Aimee Kelley also pointed to the city charter, noting that the city manager is responsible for handling personnel issues, not the commission.

And while she was comfortable with the complaints being forwarded to outside oversight agencies, she said it would be inappropriate for the commission to take direct action. If the city manager or city attorney request permission to launch "an additional investigation," Kelley said she would support them.

"Let me be abundantly clear: I support the city manager unequivocally, without reservation," she said. "I support the city attorney … I have confidence this will be resolved fully, fairly and with due process to those involved."

The commission later discussed whether to hire a board-certified labor attorney to review the allegations. Commissioner Angela Cruz made a motion to postpone their conversation until the commission hears back from the Inspector General or the Ethics Commission, and her motion passed with a unanimous vote.

The vote came about 45 minutes after Commissioner Woodrow Hay opened the meeting with a prayer. "Lord, we acknowledge the challenges faced by the employees who have experienced undue treatment," he said.

"May your grace and your compassion surround them, providing strength and healing in the face of adversity," he continued. "Grant them the resilience and courage to navigate these difficult times. We pray for the city leaders and commissioners present here today. May your spirit of justice and fairness guide their hearts and mind. Help us to recognize the importance of treating every employee with dignity and respect."

