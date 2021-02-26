Boynton man extradited to Arkansas

Feb. 26—A Boynton man is in a Washington County, Arkansas, jail awaiting arraignment on a charge of capital murder.

Diontre Dewayne Lang, 22, is a suspect in the October 2020 death of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found on a road outside of Fayetteville by the Washington County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office on Oct. 21.

Lang was was taken into custody in Oklahoma City by Fayetteville police, Oklahoma City police and the U.S. Marshal's Office on Feb. 6 at a bar where he was getting ready to perform as a disc jockey under the name of SmokeDollaz.

Because of the winter storm, authorities were unable to extradite Lang until Wednesday. Lang was placed into the custody of the Washington County Jail upon his arrival in Arkansas.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said Lang is being held without bond.

"Next in the process is his first appearance in front of a judge, in the morning," Durrett said. "He'll be advised of what he's being charged with, right to remain silent and his right to be represented by an attorney."

Lang's appearance is set for 7:30 a.m. Friday.

"At that time, he'll be told his arraignment date, which is March 10," Durrett said. "That's when he'll be formally arraigned."

Lang played football for Haskell High School and was a two-time All Phoenix selection, including being named the 2015 All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player.

Police believe the crime took place outside a gas station in Fayetteville, and that the boy's body was discovered the next day.

Following several months of investigating the boy's death, a capital murder arrest warrant was issued for Lang on Feb. 4.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said he believes the shooting was a drug deal gone bad. He said the victim died as the result of a gunshot.

"It's an ongoing investigation," Murphy said. "The detectives are going to keep working on it even though someone is in jail. There is a lot of work being done on this case. Thousands of more hours to put into it to put it all together, but it definitely is nice to get someone behind bars."

Murphy said that because it's an ongoing investigation, he could not comment as to whether a weapon has been recovered.

Durrett said Lang will probably be given a trial date "late summer, early fall."

"Realistically it won't be a trial date," he said. "It's more like a status hearing."