Boynton man sentenced in manslaughter case

Dec. 2—A Boynton man was sentenced in Arkansas to 20 years in prison for the death of an Arkansas teenager.

Diontre Dwayne Lang, 24, pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 in the death of Ashton Ty Wright, 15, on Oct. 21, 2020. He was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and 10 years for abuse of a corpse. Both sentences are to run consecutively, according to Washington County, Arkansas, court records.

Lang was arrested in Oklahoma City by Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Oklahoma City police and officials from the U.S. Marshals Office on Feb. 6, 2021 on a complaint of capital murder. He was extradited to Washington County where he was held without bond.

Police believe the crime took place outside a gas station in Fayetteville, and that Wright's body was discovered the next day on a road outside of Fayetteville.

Following several months of investigating Wright's death by Fayetteville police and Washington County deputies, a capital murder arrest warrant was issued for Lang on Feb. 4, 2021.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said he believes the shooting was a drug deal gone bad. He said the victim died as the result of a gunshot.

Lang played football for Haskell High School and was a two-time All Phoenix selection, including being named the 2015 All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player.