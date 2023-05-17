Boys, 12 and 16, wounded in Garfield Park shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say
Two boys, ages 12 and 16, were shot Tuesday afternoon in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side, according to police.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. and discovered the two boys.
Police said a security officer carried the 12-year-old who had been shot into a library, where he tried to render aid. The Legler Regional Branch of the Chicago Public Library is at 115 S. Pulaski Road
The 12-year-old boy was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.
The 16-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.
Police arrested a male and a female suspect in the 3900 block of West Madison Street. Charges were pending as of Tuesday night.
Officers recovered a weapon and Area 4 detectives are investigating.