Boys, 13 and 14, charged with carjacking Lyft driver in Crozet
CROZET — An Albemarle County Police Department investigation into a carjacking last month in Crozet has led to the arrests of two teenage boys, ages 13 and 14, a press release said.
The boys are charged with carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession or transportation of certain firearms by a person under 18.
On April 9, shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 1200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue in Crozet.
Police said a Lyft driver had picked up two people on Elizabeth Avenue in Charlottesville and took them to Crozet. After arriving in Crozet, the suspects displayed a firearm and told the Lyft driver to exit the car. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and were last seen headed toward Jarmans Gap in Crozet, a previous release said.
The victim was not injured.
The boys are being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center in Charlottesville.
Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Boys, 13 and 14, charged with carjacking Lyft driver in Crozet