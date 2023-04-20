Boys, 13 and 17, charged in February homicide in Lansing

LANSING — Two teenagers, including a 13-year boy, have been charged in connection with the February killing of a man in Lansing, authorities said.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in adult court.

The younger boy will be prosecuted in juvenile court under a process that would allow him to be moved into adult court if he doesn't progress in treatment, Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee and Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said in a news release.

Both teens face charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm possession, the prosecutor's office said.

The boys are charged in the fatal shooting of Makhi Williams, 18, in the area of Osband and Lenore avenues in south Lansing on the evening of Feb. 5. Williams was treated at the scene by fire department medics and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said at the time.

While at the shooting scene, police were informed about a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Beal Avenue. He also was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Thursday's release from Sosebee and Dewane did not mention the second shooting victim.

Authorities identified the 17-year-old as Keif Chatman. They did not name the 13-year-old.

Court records show the case was entered into the system on Wednesday and that a judge denied bond for Chapman. No attorney was listed for him.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Boy, 13, among two charged in Lansing death of Makhi Williams