Boys aged 15 and 16 dead after stabbing

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have died after being stabbed in south Bristol.

They were attacked in Knowle West at about 23:20 GMT on Saturday by a group of people who fled the scene in a car, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Officers arrived within minutes of being called and gave the boys first aid at the scene, but both died in hospital on Sunday morning.

A 44-year-old man and 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are in custody. A vehicle has also been seized.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said officers were keen to speak to passengers who were on a bus on Ilminster Avenue, where the stabbings occurred, at the time.

