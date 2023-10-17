Boys charged over £8k computers theft in Stoke-on-Trent

Five teenage boys have been charged in relation to the theft from a retail park of computers worth £8,000.

MacBooks and tablets were stolen from a store in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, on Monday and found in a car in Stafford, said police.

Five boys from Birmingham, aged 14 to 17, have been charged with theft from a shop.

One, a 16-year-old, is also charged with driving without a licence or insurance.

All five were due to appear in court on Tuesday.

