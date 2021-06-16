Boy's death leads to murder charge

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·1 min read

Jun. 16—GOSHEN — A murder charge has been filed against an Elkhart man following a violent abuse case which led to the death of a child last week.

Christian Maradiaga, 19, is charged with murder in a case filed Tuesday. He also faces a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, as well as a misdemeanor count of interference with the reporting of a crime.

Maradiaga was initially arrested on charges of battery and domestic battery after police investigated an incident in which a 4-year-old boy was beaten and hospitalized with severe injuries in the early morning hours of last Thursday. Information from the hospital led detectives to an apartment at 2801 Toledo Road where Maradiaga was found and taken into custody.

The boy died from his injuries Friday, the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The death led to Prosecutor Vicki Becker upgrading the charges with the formal filing of the murder case in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Becker has also had public documents in the case sealed from public view.

Maradiaga is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for an initial hearing in the case.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.

Recommended Stories

  • Four killed and four wounded in second mass shooting in Chicago in days

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago is “part of a club of cities that no one wants to belong: cities with mass shootings,” after shooting that killed at least four people

  • Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting

    Five people standing outside on Chicago's West Side were shot in a violent end to a day that began with a mass shooting on the city's South Side that left four people dead and four more injured, police said. Four men and one woman were shot about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near Garfield Park, possibly "by multiple offenders," police said. The shooting came about 16 hours after three women and a man were fatally shot and four other people suffered gunshot wounds inside a house on the South Side.

  • Computer trouble hits Hubble Space Telescope, science halted

    The Hubble Space Telescope has been hit with computer trouble, with all astronomical viewing halted, NASA said Wednesday. The orbiting observatory has been idle since Sunday when a 1980s-era computer that controls the science instruments shut down, possibly because of a bad memory board. Flight controllers at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland tried to restart the computer Monday, but the same thing happened.

  • Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation

    Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to have a floor debate on a proposed investigation into the denomination's handling of sexual abuse. The SBC's business committee had planned to refer the proposal to its Executive Committee — the same entity alleged to have failed in its response to abuse cases — but the vote put the measure back out on the floor for discussion in the afternoon. The previous day, Tennessee pastor Grant Gaines proposed setting up an independent task force to lead the investigation.

  • Simone Biles’ brother acquitted of triple murder — then chaos erupts in Ohio courtroom

    “He killed my baby. You know he killed my baby,” a woman was heard shouting.

  • North Korea's Kim says food situation 'tense' due to pandemic, typhoons

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country's economy improved this year but called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons, state media said on Wednesday. Kim chaired a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee on Tuesday to review progress on major policies and craft measures to resolve economic issues, according to the official KCNA news agency. The committee set goals and tasks to achieve its new five-year economic plan outlined at its previous session in February, including increased food and metal production.

  • Simone Biles’ brother acquitted of triple murder — then chaos erupts in Ohio courtroom

    “He killed my baby. You know he killed my baby,” a woman was heard shouting.

  • Airbnb paid tourist $7m after she was raped at knifepoint at New York home

    The victim will not be allowed to sue the company or the apartment host in exchange for the settlement payout

  • Canadian military’s second-in-command forced to quit over golf game with official accused of sexual misconduct

    Lt Gen Rouleau described the golf outing with Gen Vance as a ‘private activity’

  • COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalization risk from Delta variant by at least 90 percent, U.K. studies find

    COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalization risk from Delta variant by at least 90 percent, U.K. studies find

  • 63-year-old on day 6 of Grand Canyon boating trip dies in Colorado River, officials say

    The incident is at least the second death on the Colorado River since the spring.

  • Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies aged 65 following accident

    The movie and TV star died after being involved in a scooter collision 10 days ago in New York.

  • U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

    The United States and the European Union have agreed a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them. The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization over subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing and European rival Airbus, which each argued exposed the other to unfair competition. They agreed in March to a four-month suspension of tariffs on $11.5 billion of goods from EU cheese and wine to U.S. tobacco and spirits, which the WTO had sanctioned.

  • Boat explodes on Lake of the Ozarks with 6 people on board, Missouri officials say

    Six people were hospitalized, including three children.

  • McCarthy vows GOP will remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee if they take power

    GOP leader calls Omar ‘anti-American’

  • 48-year-old dies after personal watercraft explodes at Colorado River boat launch

    Such accidents are becoming more common, authorities say.

  • Here’s Why Even Journalists Distrust Journalism These Days

    GettyTrust in news sources has been plummeting for a long time now, but recent events promise to make it sink it to new depths.Let’s take the lab leak theory, which suggests the origin of COVID-19 was a Chinese laboratory, not a nearby wet market. After Sen. Tom Cotton mentioned the idea on Fox News last year, The Washington Post referred to his comments as a “debunked” “conspiracy theory.” The article has since been updated with a correction, which is more than the demagogues do when they mess

  • Duterte ignores probe on extra-judicial killings

    A spokesperson for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the leader will not cooperate with a probe by the International Criminal Court into the thousands of alleged extra-judicial killings in his country, all part of its bloody war on drugs.The ICC's chief prosecutor asked the court on Monday (June 14) to open the case, which she has previously said could uncover crimes against humanity, and referred to a series of Reuters investigations in her preliminary findings.On Tuesday (June 15), families of some of the dead cheered the court's move.Normita Lopez's 23-year-old son was killed in 2017 when he allegedly resisted arrest."If we filed the case against Duterte here, nothing would happen. Since he's the president he can manipulate everything. He can do anything to avoid getting sued and imprisoned. When I heard the news about the ICC I became more hopeful."Philippine authorities say over 6,100 suspected drug dealers have been killed in the five years of the campaign, all of whom violently resisted arrest. Rights groups; however, say many were summarily executed.A series of Reuters investigations in 2016 and 2017 exposed some of the brutal deaths. A Duterte representative held a press conference Tuesday:"I believe that the decision to move forward into a formal investigation stage is legally erroneous, politically motivated. It is legally erroneous because in the first place the ICC has no jurisdiction over the subject matter of crimes against humanity as alleged in her information against President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Secondly, the case even for purposes of formal investigation, is barred by the principle of complementarily. And thirdly, the investigation is not pursuant or in aid of substantial justice."Duterte is popular at home and widely supported for his tough stance on crime. The Phillipines ended its membership with the ICC in 2018.

  • ‘Would you rather have AC or AOC?’ Comedian posing as Texas electricity official fools Twitter

    ‘I mean, would you rather have AC or would you rather have AOC?’ the comedian Blaire Erskine asked in the guise of a Texas power grid official

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, insisting she's 'very much a normal person'

    "There are words that I have said, remarks that I've made, that I know are offensive. And for that I want to apologize," Greene said.