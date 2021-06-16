Boy's death leads to murder charge

Jun. 16—GOSHEN — A murder charge has been filed against an Elkhart man following a violent abuse case which led to the death of a child last week.

Christian Maradiaga, 19, is charged with murder in a case filed Tuesday. He also faces a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, as well as a misdemeanor count of interference with the reporting of a crime.

Maradiaga was initially arrested on charges of battery and domestic battery after police investigated an incident in which a 4-year-old boy was beaten and hospitalized with severe injuries in the early morning hours of last Thursday. Information from the hospital led detectives to an apartment at 2801 Toledo Road where Maradiaga was found and taken into custody.

The boy died from his injuries Friday, the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The death led to Prosecutor Vicki Becker upgrading the charges with the formal filing of the murder case in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Becker has also had public documents in the case sealed from public view.

Maradiaga is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for an initial hearing in the case.

