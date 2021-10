Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Revered internet feline Cole, a Tampa resident and half of the YouTube-famous duo Cole and Marmalade, has died. On Sunday, Cole’s owners posted on Facebook that the family would be saying goodbye to the cat later that day. “He put up a brave fight that was helped by all of the love you sent his way, but his body can’t support itself any longer and he let us know it’s time,” the post reads. ...