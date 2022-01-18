🌱 Boys & Girls Open Five New Centers + Gift Cards With Testing

Happy Wednesday, Mobile! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 66 Low: 60.

Here are the top stories in Mobile today:

A Mobile church is paying people to receive a COVID-19 test. The Big Zion AME Zion Church on S. Bayou St. recently opened a COVID-19 testing center for the community. Pastor Titus Thorn reported that those who come to the church to get tested will also be given a $5 Walmart gift card. (NBC 15 WPMI) In light of Mobile County Public Schools shifting to remote learning, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama opened five Learning Resource Centers to help parents this week. Mobile County The price for non-members to participate in the Learning Resource Centers is $30 or free for members. The branches will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (NBC 15 WPMI) Looking for a new home in Mobile? Check out the Real Estate Roundup from Patch in the Mobile area. (Mobile Patch)

Today in Mobile:

Bernheim Storytime: From Head To Toe! - Mobile Public Library (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Join Mission Fitness for their complimentary [Re]store class every Monday and Wednesday at 11 a.m.! (Visit Mobile)

Explore the beautiful sights of Mobile AL's riverfront aboard a two-level steel riverboat, The Perdido Queen. Take in spectacular views and enjoy the fresh air as you enjoy live entertainment, dinner, and a full cash bar. (Visit Mobile)

January is School Board Member Recognition Month! Mobile County Public Schools is recognizing each of its board members by asking them "Why do you serve?". Check out their recent responses. (Facebook)

Thanks for following along and staying informed. I'll see you around!

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Mobile Patch