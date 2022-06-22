'The Boys' Hypes Upcoming 'Herogasm' Ep With Unhinged Content Warning

homelander.jpg

We’re only days away from the highly anticipated, deeply feared “Herogasm” episode of The Boys, and everyone involved is hyping it up.

“WARNING,” reads a recent Instagram message shared by the show’s official account. “This Episode Depicts A Massive Supe Orgy, Airborne Penetration, Dildo-Based Maiming, Extra Strength Lube, Icicle Phalluses and Cursing. It Is Not Suitable For Any Audience.”

“Herogasm,” of course, is based on the comic storyline of the same name, which sees supes gathering at a Vaught convention that’s actually just a cover for a massive party filled with drugs, drinks, and debauchery.

Fans have wondered if -- and how -- Herogasm would be adapted for the small screen ever since The Boys first premiered, and cast and crew have taken advantage of that anticipation in promoting the upcoming episode.

“Herogasm; ‘not suitable for any audience’ inDEED. Things you can’t unsee but can’t look away from,” wrote actress Erin Moriarty, sharing a censored photo she said would be deleted by Instagram if shared unedited.

Jensen Ackles, who joined the cast as Soldier Boy this season, has described the episode as something that looked like it even traumatized the crew during filming.

“And even the director was like ‘I don’t know what I’m shooting anymore,’” he recalled. “You can’t unsee it. That toothpaste will not go back in the tube.”

The “Herogasm” episode of The Boys drops on Prime Video this Friday.