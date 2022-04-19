Boy's mother and a family friend indicted on murder charges in death of 4-year-old

Migel Matthew

A woman who was a family friend and the boy's mother have been accused of murdering a 4-year-old who died in a drunk driving accident Dec. 20 on Henry S. Grace Freeway, according to court records.

Migel Juliana Matthew, 31, and Tyneshia Shantell Chatman, 28, were being held Monday in Wichita County Jail on a $100,000 bond each, according to online jail records.

Wichita Falls police officers and Wichita County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a fatal accident Dec. 20, 2019, on Henry S. Grace.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted Matthew and Chatman, the boy's mother, each on a charge of murder in connection with the death of Christian Alizha Redmond of Wichita Falls, according to court documents filed April 15.

If convicted, they face up to life in prison.

In addition, Chatman was indicted on four counts of abandoning and endangering a child, according to court records.

She was being held on an additional $100,000 in bonds for those charges, according to online jail records.

The state jail felony is punishable by up to two years of confinement.

Tyneshia Chatman

The grand jury handed down sealed indictments, and the two women were booked into Wichita County Jail on April 26, according to court records.

Christian died at the scene of a one-car, rollover crash in the 5000 block of Henry S. Grace Freeway on the afternoon of Dec. 20, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The son of Christopher Redmond, Christian was a prekindergarten student who attended Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

Police found open and half-empty alcoholic beverage containers at the accident, and the front-seat passenger told officers that Matthew had been drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel that day, according to the affidavit.

Officers were dispatched about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and found two adults and five children who had suffered minor injuries, as well as Christian's body, according to the affidavit. Matthew smelled like alcohol at the accident scene.

"Based on my training and experience, there appeared to be no reason for the crash except for the intoxication of Matthew," the investigating officer wrote in an affidavit.

Matthew was originally charged with intoxication manslaughter Dec. 21, according to court documents. She went free from jail the same day on a $25,000 bond.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

