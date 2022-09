Sep. 21—GOSHEN — Despite his begging, Karen Duran told her 4-year-old son she had to go to work the night he was found bruised and unconscious.

The 21-year-old Sturgis, Michigan, woman testified Tuesday at the trial of the man accused of killing her 4-year-old son. Christian Maradiaga, 20, is charged with murder in the June 11, 2021, death of Romeo Pineda Duran.