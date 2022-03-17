‘The Boys’ star Karen Fukuhara says she was a victim of a hate crime

Actor Karen Fukuhara, a star of "Suicide Squad" and Amazon's "The Boys," said that she was recently attacked by a man on the street and called for an end to the anti-Asian violence that has been occurring across the country.

Fukuhara, 30, who grew up in Los Angeles as the daughter of Japanese parents, plays Kimiko Miyashiro on the Amazon superhero show. She wrote on Instagram Wednesday about an alleged attack in public.

“I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important,” she wrote. “I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere.

"We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me).”

"I thought about confronting him first but he starting coming towards me and I didn't think it was worth the risk," she continued. “After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away."

Fukuhara did not indicate if she filed a police report. A publicist for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter the alleged incident occurred in Los Angeles. TODAY has reached out to Fukuhara's rep for comment.

Fukuhara wrote that she has had racial slurs and "hurtful actions" directed at her in the past, but this was the first time someone physically attacked her. She shared her experience because she feels it's "important to raise awareness."

The actor said she ultimately got lucky because the man didn't come back to attack her, and she is now considering self-defense classes.

"What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the ELDERLY?" she wrote. "They need to be held accountable."

Several of her castmates from "The Boys" commented on her post in support.

"F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful," Chace Crawford wrote.

"Karen thank you for sharing your experience," Jack Quaid wrote. "I’m so sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything."

"I’m sorry and deeply saddened to hear this," Karl Urban wrote. "Glad your ok. Seriously WTF!! This anti Asian xenophobic bulls--- has got to ... stop !!!"

"This pisses me off," Laz Alonso wrote. "Wish i was there…"

Actor Olivia Munn, who spoke out against anti-Asian violence on TODAY last year, wrote, "I’m so grateful you’re safe."

"Thank you for sharing your story and I’m glad you’re safe!" wrote actor Daniel Dae Kim, who also has spoken on TODAY to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence.

Fukuhara's Instagram post came on the one-year anniversary of a gunman killing eight people, including six Asian women, in a shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas that put a spotlight on anti-Asian violence.

Nearly 11,000 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported to the group Stop AAPI Hate from March 19, 2020, through December 2021, according to the group's latest report. Almost half of the incidents took place in public, 16.2% of them involved physical assault, and more than 61% of them involved women, according to Stop AAPI Hate.