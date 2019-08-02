Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (TSE:BOY) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (TSE:BOY) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Boyuan Construction Group:

0.18 = US$21m ÷ (US$291m - US$173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Boyuan Construction Group has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Boyuan Construction Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Boyuan Construction Group's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.8% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Boyuan Construction Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Boyuan Construction Group's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Boyuan Construction Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Boyuan Construction Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Boyuan Construction Group has total liabilities of US$173m and total assets of US$291m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 59% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

The Bottom Line On Boyuan Construction Group's ROCE

While its ROCE looks decent, it wouldn't look so good if it reduced current liabilities. Boyuan Construction Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .