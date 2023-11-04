Bozeman Gallatin sprints past Helena in Class AA quarterfinals

TechCrunch

The past year and a half have witnessed multiple startups facing valuation cuts as funding from VCs waned in an environment of rising interest rates. In this context, fintechs, especially buy now, pay later companies serving Western customers, including Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna, have encountered challenges in the public and private markets. Tabby, previously headquartered in Dubai but now based in Riyadh, has raised $200 million in its Series D funding round, achieving a valuation of $1.5 billion.