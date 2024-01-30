Bozeman ice carving competition still delivers family fun, despite warm temps
It was a warm day for the 8th annual Sweet Pea ice carving competition on Saturday as 11 artists chipped away at their creations in downtown Bozeman.
It was a warm day for the 8th annual Sweet Pea ice carving competition on Saturday as 11 artists chipped away at their creations in downtown Bozeman.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
T.J. Hockenson allowed his torn MCL to heal before having the procedure on his ACL.
From students to executives, everyone has to eat. We've put together our list of the best credit cards for groceries.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Masterclass rival Studio launched today its first AI-powered online school for musicians, songwriters and producers to learn from top artists in the industry, create new songs, get feedback from like-minded peers and access Studio’s AI coach that keeps them on track with personalized schedules and deadlines. Studio’s Music School provides thousands of exclusive lessons taught by over 110 popular artists and instructors, including Charlie Puth, Kygo, H.E.R., Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Ryan Tedder (frontman for OneRepublic), Alexander 23, Tainy, Chelsea Cutler, Jonas Blue, Shane McAnally and Louis Bell, among others. It can also design the curriculum around a student’s specific schedule and commitment level, so if they have a vacation, the AI coach will work around that to ensure they still make progress.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Two intriguing games delivered lots of eyeballs for CBS and FOX.
GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to running today’s most capable AI. The problem's so acute, in fact, that it has the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attention -- the agency recently announced it's investigating several partnerships between AI startups and cloud giants like Google and AWS over whether the startups might have anti-competitive, privileged access to GPU compute. Tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are buying up what GPUs they can and developing their own custom chips.
You can stream the Super Bowl with Paramount+, catch it on cable or see it on CBS.
Here are some of our favorite items that keep the cold at bay and the smiles on our faces.
Ice, ice, baby! It's the Saved By the Bell star's key to looking and feeling youthful.
Today is demo day at Alchemist Accelerator, which focuses on very early stage startups from technical founders. Alchemist also scored an additional $2 million from Mayfield to keep investing like this, so they must be doing something right. Avol Aerospace is basically an American take on Matternet's (also an Alchemist alumni) medical sample transport drones over in Switzerland.
Last week, NASA held its annual day of remembrance to commemorate all those who lost their lives in the pursuit of human space exploration -- including the crews of Apollo 1, Challenger and Columbia. Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the red planet for almost three years, took its final flight late last week. NASA announced on Thursday that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good.
Save $190 on this powerful battery jump-starter with air compressor. A great emergency roadside assistance tool to keep in your vehicle.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
Taylor Swift was in her "girlfriend" era after the AFC championship game.
Between all of the layoffs in the tech industry and new job positions being created to leverage the artificial intelligence boom, company compensation teams need the best data to get out in front of industry changes, competition and costs. TechCrunch profiled compensation market data provider Compa in 2021 when it raised $3.9 million in seed funding. The company’s technology included “deal desk” software for recruiters to more easily manage their compensation strategies to create and communicate offers that are easy to understand and are unbiased.
While running a bar in Melbourne, Katy Barfield was taken aback by the large amount of ingredients thrown out at the end of each day. After doing some research, she realized that Australia produces about 7.6 million tonnes of food waste each year. Yume was created to tackle that problem by working with manufacturers like Unilever to redistribute surplus packaged food to businesses and charities.
Wall Street expects Amazon to be a "disruptive force" as it begins its ad tier rollout on Prime Video.