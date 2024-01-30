Bozeman ice carving competition still delivers family fun, despite warm temps

TechCrunch

Masterclass rival Studio launched today its first AI-powered online school for musicians, songwriters and producers to learn from top artists in the industry, create new songs, get feedback from like-minded peers and access Studio’s AI coach that keeps them on track with personalized schedules and deadlines. Studio’s Music School provides thousands of exclusive lessons taught by over 110 popular artists and instructors, including Charlie Puth, Kygo, H.E.R., Idina Menzel, Pentatonix, Ryan Tedder (frontman for OneRepublic), Alexander 23, Tainy, Chelsea Cutler, Jonas Blue, Shane McAnally and Louis Bell, among others. It can also design the curriculum around a student’s specific schedule and commitment level, so if they have a vacation, the AI coach will work around that to ensure they still make progress.