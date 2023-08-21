Bozeman's "Cruisin' on Main" returns for 2023
The annual "Cruisin' on Main" car show in downtown Bozeman raises funds for the Cancer Support Community of Montana.
According to numbers we sourced from Truecar, last month buyers paid, on average, $17,951 for a new 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Another eventful Monterey Car Week is now in the books, capped off with a favored pre-war Mercedes - a jet black 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster - winning “Best of Show” at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Beamer, a no-code platform to build tools for measuring and monitoring product engagement, last week announced that it received a $20 million investment from Camber Partners, Beamer's first outside round of funding. Newly appointed CEO Satya Ganni says that the proceeds will be put toward building additional product lines targeted at product managers and marketers and driving the growth of Beamer's existing solutions. "With customers like Atlassian, Freshworks, Hotjar, MongoDB, Unbounce, CloudKitchens, Linktree and Zenefits, Beamer's mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products," he told TechCrunch via email.
Apple announced today several new updates to its podcast creator tools, including, most notably, the addition of Subscription Analytics within Apple Podcasts Connect -- the dashboard where podcasters track how their listeners engage with their shows. In addition, Apple says it's expanding its Delegated Delivery offering, which allows creators to publish their subscriber episodes from other hosting providers. Podcast subscriptions were first launched on Apple Podcasts two years ago, and now there are thousands of shows offering subscriptions, says Apple, ranging from those produced by larger media organizations to those from independent creators.
This single Continental GT Speed was made to celebrate 20 years of the Continental GT.
After voicing Mario for the past 27 years, Charles Martinet will no longer be voicing the character.
Whether a conservatorship was ever appropriate is under newfound scrutiny now that Michael Oher has alleged that the Tuohys misled him into signing it as a rising high school senior.
As businesses brace for a slowing global economy, they are seeking avenues to streamline budgets, including trimming their SaaS expenses. FlashIntel claims to support the end-to-end sales cycle -- from lead intelligence, sales engagement, email verification, mailbox warmup, to auto-dialing. FlashIntel recently closed a $10 million seed funding round from investors including Celtic House Venture Partners, Uphonest Capital, Hat-Trick Capital.
Tesla has said that insider wrongdoing was to blame for a data breach affecting more than 75,000 company employees. Tesla, the electric car maker owned by Elon Musk, said in a data breach notice filed with Maine’s attorney general that an investigation had found that two former employees leaked over 75,000 individuals' personal information to a foreign media outlet. "The investigation revealed that two former Tesla employees misappropriated the information in violation of Tesla's IT security and data protection policies and shared it with the media outlet," Steven Elentukh, Tesla’s data privacy officer, wrote in the notice.
Ghost, providing a B2B marketplace for surplus inventory, is back with fresh funds in the way of a $30 million Series B round. It’s been one year since Josh Kaplan and Dee Murthy launched Ghost’s members-only marketplace, with $20 million in Series A capital, to help brands and retailers discreetly buy, sell and ship their extra merchandise. Uploaded inventory to the marketplace increased by 500% while its year over year gross merchandise value run rate grew over 10 times.
Zanifu, a Kenyan fintech providing inventory financing to micro, small and medium-sized businesses, has raised $11.2 million debt-equity funding in a pre-Series A round led by Beyond Capital Ventures and Variant Investments. Founders Factory Africa, AAIC Investment, Google Black Founders Fund, and existing investor Launch Africa also participated in the round. The fintech provides inventory credit to retailers, and the new funding will enable it to expand the solution to distributors too, the startup's co-founder and CEO Steve Biko told TechCrunch.
McPherson College enters the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and wins second place in class.
2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Best of Show is a 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K.
Enough is pumping that dough into doubling the output capacity of its first production site in the Netherlands, completed last September. Enough was founded as 3F BIO in 2015 by Jim Laird, who has a background in food operations. The company’s proprietary technology feeds fungi with sugars from renewable feedstocks and then ferments it similar to the way beer is made.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and Nvidia's quarterly update are coming in the week ahead.
Paint jobs can be expensive and can be permanent. With a vinyl wrap you can choose from a larger variety of colors and it can be removed if you'd like.
Take a tour of the classic, racing and custom cars of The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. It's the 20th show this year.
