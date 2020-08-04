    Advertisement

    BP: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    LONDON (AP) _ BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $16.85 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The London-based company said it had a loss of $5 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 99 cents per share.

    The oil and gas company posted revenue of $31.19 billion in the period.

    BP shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 43% in the last 12 months.

