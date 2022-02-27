BP abandons stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

BP Rosneft oil fuel Putin Ukraine crisis Russia - AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

BP has been forced to cut ties with the Kremlin-controlled energy giant Rosneft as it fuels Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine.

The FTSE 100 oil giant will offload its 20pc stake in Rosneft, previously valued at $14bn (£10bn), and abandon its seat on the board following pressure from the Government.

Bernard Looney, its chief executive, will also step down from Rosneft’s board, as will Bob Dudley, the former BP boss.

The company said it is likely to take a significant financial hit from the sale.

BP’s chairman Helge Lund called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine an “act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region”. He said the company’s stake in Rosneft was “no longer aligned with BP’s business and strategy”.

Mr Looney said war in Ukraine had “caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft”.

BP said the changes meant it would no longer have “significant influence” over Rosneft and would therefore no longer report its financial results.

Former BP chief executive Bob Dudley meets with Vladimir Putin in 2011 - AFP PHOTO/ RIA-NOVOSTI POOL/ ALEXEY DRUZHININ

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, had summoned Mr Looney to a meeting on Friday after it had come under pressure to sell the stake.

Rosneft is run by Igor Sechin, a close friend and ally of Vladimir Putin.

Mr Lund said: “BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues. However, this military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the bp board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue.

"We can no longer support BP representatives holding a role on the Rosneft board. The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with BP’s business and strategy and it is now the board’s decision to exit BP’s shareholding in Rosneft. The BP board believes these decisions are in the best long-term interests of all our shareholders.”

Mr Looney said: “Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft.

“I am convinced that the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of BP. Our immediate priority is caring for our great people in the region and we will do our utmost to support them. We are also looking at how BP can support the wider humanitarian effort.”