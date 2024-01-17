BP board appoints Murray Auchincloss as new CEO

Doug Cunningham
·1 min read
UPI
BP announced Wednesday Murray Auchincloss has been appointed by the oil and gas company's board as new CEO. He replaces Bernard Looney, who resigned in September 2023 amid an investigation into his relationships with BP employees. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- BP announced Wednesday that the oil and gas company's board has appointed Murray Auchincloss as the new CEO.

He has been interim CEO since September 2023 when Bernard Looney resigned as a renewed investigation started into his relationships with company colleagues.

BP board chair Helge Lund said in a statement, "Since September, BP's board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify BP's next CEO, considering a number of high-caliber candidates in detail. The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP."

Before becoming interim CEO Auchincloss was BP's CFO since July 2020.

"It's an honor to lead BP -- this is a great company with great people," Auchincloss said in a statement.

He added the company strategy won't change as the focus will remain on safe and efficient operation, focusing on returns.

BP said Auchincloss will be paid $1.8 million a year base salary plus 20% of the base in lieu of a pension. Compensation also includes bonuses and performances shares of the company.

Auchincloss previously served as deputy CFO. He has a degree in finance from the University of Calgary.

Former CEO Bernard Looney resigned after BP began a probe into Looney's relationships with BP employees. The company said in a September statement that Looney "was not fully transparent in his previous disclosures" regarding the relationships.

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: AI should be a human right

    Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff shares his views on the role of AI in the future of civilization.

  • Vicarius lands $30M for its AI-powered vulnerability detection tools

    Perhaps it's Vicarius' trend following that caught investors' attention -- as well as (I'd wager to guess) the startup's 5x year-over-year growth. Vicarius co-founder and CEO Michael Assraf tells me that the company's customer base recently eclipsed 400 brands including PepsiCo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Equinix. Whatever put Vicarius on backers' radars, the company recently closed a $30 million Series B round led by Bright Pixel Capital with participation from AllegisCyber Capital, AlleyCorp and Strait Capital, Vicarius announced today.

  • Here's where the 'want something that I want' TikTok trend comes from

    One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.

  • Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

    Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.

  • LinkedIn's new AI feature helps people find jobs by grouping them into tailored categories

    It comes at a time of tremendous layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Top Tier Capital lands $1.05B to invest in funds and startups

    Case in point, Top Tier Capital, the San Francisco-based VC and private equity firm, today announced that it raised $1.05 billion more to invest with global venture funds and tech companies. Speaking to TechCrunch via email, Top Tier managing partner David York said the new capital -- which includes Top Tier's Fund X, single-investor funds and separate accounts -- will emphasize investments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Top Tier, which was founded in 2011 by Philip Paul, who spun the company out of Paul Capital, makes investments primarily in VC funds but also in startups alongside select managers (in the form of direct secondary and co-investments).

  • RevOps platform Fullcast raises $34M to set the stage for growth

    Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.

  • Alphabet's Wing supersizes delivery drones to handle big orders

    Wing, the drone-powered delivery company operated by Alphabet, intends to introduce a larger craft capable of towing heavier packages to customers. The news comes on the heels of Walmart's decision to expand its drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so it's no wonder Wing is working to upgrade its stock; The outfit is one of the two firms facilitating Walmart's drone delivery effort, alongside Zipline. Walmart said just last week that a quarter of the items in its larger Supercenter stores don't meet the size and weight requirements for delivery by drone.

  • How Derrick White became an analytics darling by doing all the little things

    White occupies the nooks and crannies of each contest, rocketing to the offensive glass, materializing in opponents’ passing lanes, rejecting far more shots than most players his stature have any business doing.

  • This car handbag holder keeps my purse from spilling — and it's just $15

    Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs, too. Save over 40%!

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The end of sign-stealing

    In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.

  • DJI's Mic 2 now records high-quality audio to your smartphone via Bluetooth

    DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.

  • The Morning After: A closer look at Apple’s Vision Pro

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,

  • Vertice raises $25M for AI-based tools to help companies tackle software spend

    When you say the phrase "expense management" in a business context, people might think of software like Concur that tracks what you spend on travel, entertainment and other work-related activities; or the software used by finance teams to help track outgoings across the wider operation. The funding is being co-led by 83North and Bessemer Venture Partners, which also co-led the London-based startup's previous round of $26 million. While some inside rounds speak to startups needing a little help in difficult times, that is not the case here: the company now has a valuation, Tuvey said, in the "hundreds of millions of dollars," which is impressive in the current market and speaks to low dilution, since Vertice has only raised $51 million to date.

  • Google now admits it could collect data in Chrome's Incognito mode

    Google has updated its disclaimer in Chrome's experimental Canary channel shortly after agreeing to settle a $5 billion lawsuit accusing it of tracking Incognito users.

  • Investors give new Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick a rough reception as stock falls 4%

    Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.

  • Kings blow 22-point 4th-quarter lead in meltdown vs. Suns

    It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.

  • U.S. launches new strikes on Yemen's Houthis, considers terrorist re-designation. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.

    The U.S. launched a new round of strikes on Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday, while also considering re-designating the militant group as a 'terrorist' organization. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.

  • Sierra Space joins defense primes in landing massive military satellite contract

    Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.

  • I toured 'The Sopranos'' New Jersey. From the Bada Bing to the parking lot that used to be Satriale's, here's what I saw.

    While the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is branching out on TikTok to find new fans, I traveled to New Jersey to get to the heart of the series.