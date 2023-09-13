BP boss Looney quits over office relationships

STORY: BP boss Bernard Looney has quit after admitting he didn’t fully disclose details of past relationships with colleagues.

The news broke late Tuesday (September 12).

Allegations of personal relationships had surfaced recently, prompting the oil giant to launch an investigation.

Similar allegations were also investigated last year.

At the time Looney admitted to a “small number” of relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO.

No breach of the company’s code of conduct was found then.

Looney also gave assurances on past and future relationships.

But on Tuesday, he informed the board that he had not fully disclosed details of all relationships, and said he would resign.

BP’s U.S.-traded shares fell 1.5% following the news.

Looney was appointed CEO in early 2020 with a mission to reinvent the company.

He laid out ambitious plans to have the firm achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and planned to invest billions in renewables.

Some of those plans have since been watered down, however, after a skeptical reception from investors.

Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss will now take the helm on an interim basis.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the change of leadership would mean another rethink on strategy.