BP to cut back on renewable efforts after disappointment with green push

Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, gestures while speaking during a news conference in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. BP Plc's new boss set out the boldest climate plan of any major oil company, pledging to eliminate almost all of the carbon emissions from its operations and the fuel it sells to customers. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The chief executive of BP plans to “dial back” a push into renewable energy after disappointment with the financial returns it has so far generated, according to reports.

Bernard Looney is said to have told colleagues he is disappointed with the outcomes so far from the company’s push into areas such as wind and plans to narrow its focus.

He is also said to believe that BP needs to do more to convince shareholders that it is focused on maximising profits and will place less emphasis on so-called ESG (ethical, social and governance) commitments, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Even a partial reversal on BP’s push into renewable energy would mark a significant change in tone from Mr Looney.

Within one week of starting the job three years ago, he set out plans to reinvent the oil giant’s as one of the world’s biggest providers of green energy and set a target for BP to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

At the time, he said he would not chase renewable energy capacity for the sake of it but rather only if it offered decent returns.

Just a year ago, Mr Looney pledged to “accelerate the greening” of the company in response to the energy crisis.

However, the company has been criticised by environmental activists for spending double what it is spending on clean power schemes on oil and gas projects.

A BP spokesman referred to Mr Looney’s public statements but he declined to comment, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The energy giant is due to report its full-year results next Tuesday, following a bumper year of profits due to surging oil and gas prices in the wake of the Ukraine war.