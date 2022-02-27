BP divests stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fadel Allassan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bernard Looney
    Irish businessman
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Kwasi Kwarteng
    British politician (born 1975)

British oil company BP said Sunday it will exit from its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, the Russian oil giant with ties to the Kremlin, and that BP CEO Bernard Looney will immediately resign from Rosneft's board.

Driving the news: The British government had called for the move Friday, when it summoned Looney to a meeting with U.K. business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and accused Rosneft of providing fuel to Vladimir Putin’s army for the invasion, according to multiple reports.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: BP's step and the news about Germany’s gas posture Sunday together show how the crisis is beginning to show signs that it could seismically reshape the West’s energy relationship with Russia, writes Axios' Ben Geman.

What they're saying: “Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink bp’s position with Rosneft," Looney wrote in a statement.

  • "I am convinced that the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of bp. Our immediate priority is caring for our great people in the region and we will do our utmost to support them. We are also looking at how bp can support the wider humanitarian effort.”

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region. bp has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues. However, this military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the bp board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue.

We can no longer support bp representatives holding a role on the Rosneft board. The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with bp’s business and strategy and it is now the board’s decision to exit bp’s shareholding in Rosneft. The bp board believes these decisions are in the best long-term interests of all our shareholders.”

BP Chair Helge Lund

Go deeper: World unites against Putin

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine: U.S. stock-market bounce shows investors care ‘not about war but sanctions,’ analyst says

    Investors were still trying to make sense of the breakneck reversal in financial markets that followed Russia’s launch Thursday of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with U.S. stocks erasing a plunge to end solidly higher. RBC has been tracking the average of the U.S. dollar/Russian ruble (USDRUB) and U.S. dollar/Ukraine hryvnia (USDUAH) currency pairs and 5-year Russian sovereign credit default swap spread (all expressed as standard deviations from the recent mean) relative to the U.S. large-cap benchmark (see chart below).

  • Russia ‘will feel the pain,’ Thomas-Greenfield says

    “We will escalate as the Russians escalate," America's ambassador to the U.N. said.

  • Beyond Oil and Gas: Who’ll Lose From Russia-Ukraine Trade Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked Europe’s largest land war since 1945, raising the prospect of an exodus of refugees and posing a serious threat to global trade flows. While the focus is on Russia’s energy exports, there are plenty of other potential chokepoints, ranging from food staples and strategic metals to luxury items.In all, more than 130 economies have at least one good or commodity import that is predominantly sourced from Russia, Ukraine and neighboring Belarus,

  • Ships Shelled in Black Sea as Invasion Sparks Maritime Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought turmoil to commodities markets as the conflict ensnares merchant shipping.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEU Will Shut Airspace to Russian Planes: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadAt least three merchant ships have been repo

  • Oil & Gas Stocks: Bull vs. Bear

    Oil is aptly called black gold, considering the billions of dollars in profits it has generated for oil companies over the past several decades. With crude oil prices hovering above $95 per barrel, investors are wondering if oil and gas companies are ready to generate similar profits once again. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE), an ETF of top oil and gas stocks, has already risen roughly 40% in a year.

  • Senate Democrat calls on Biden to release oil from strategic reserves

    U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) on Friday called for President Biden to release oil from the national stockpile and support legislation to suspend the federal gas tax in 2022 as he pushes to relieve gas prices that rose after Russia invaded Ukraine.Kelly wrote a letter to Biden urging him to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move the president earlier this week already suggested he would do."As Russia continues its unprovoked...

  • Gas prices in Iowa and U.S., already elevated, are expected to rise following Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A gas-price analyst says price increases will be incremental at first, but could escalate.

  • How Russia's invasion of Ukraine will send already high gas prices higher

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already caused major spikes in gas prices in Delaware and nationwide, and this trend will only continue to rise.

  • How will gas prices in Springfield be impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Following Russia's actions in Ukraine, gasoline prices may surge due to impacted supply chain.

  • Oil pares weekly gain as traders weigh market risks tied to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Oil futures settled lower on Friday, paring a gain for the week, as investors continue to monitor Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a day after crude briefly topped the $100-a-barrel threshold for the first time in seven years.

  • BP Faces Pressure From U.K. Government Over Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    The British government is pressuring oil company BP PLC to offload its minority stake in Russian oil producer PAO Rosneft, citing the Russian giant’s links to the Kremlin and accusing it of fueling the Russian army’s advance into Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • BP to Exit Its 20% Shareholding in Russian Oil Producer Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it will exit its shareholding in Russian oil company Rosneft, a dramatic reversal after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEU Will Shut Airspace to Russian Planes: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadBP has come under pressure fr

  • BP Will Exit Nearly 20% Holding in Russia’s Rosneft

    The move follows pressure from the U.K. government amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • US fossil fuel industry leaps on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to argue for more drilling

    Petroleum lobby calls for looser regulation and drilling on public lands to ‘ensure energy security’ Oil and gas companies are using the crisis in the Ukraine to lobby for the right to drill on US public lands, such as this stretch of tundra near the Kokalik river in north- western Alaska. Photograph: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images The US oil and gas industry is using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to pressure the Biden administration to throw open more land and ocean for domestic drillin