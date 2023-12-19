BP donates £50m to British Museum

Lamassu, the winged human-headed lion, is in line for the refurbished room

BP is to give the British Museum £50 million in the single biggest corporate donation to the arts in the UK.

The oil giant has pledged to support the museum through a major redevelopment of its Bloomsbury site.

Environmental campaigners have repeatedly called for fossil fuel funding to be divorced from the arts, and the British Museum’s new deal has been met with opposition by activists.

The funding has already proven controversial at the museum itself. On Tuesday a trustee, the broadcaster Muriel Gray, quit her role in protest at the future fossil fuel sponsorship.

BP will give the institution the planned £50 million over a 10-year period to help with the “Masterplan” for renovation. The funding will be used to modernise sections of the site which house objects including the Rosetta Stone and the Elgin Marbles.

The museum said the funding deal is the largest ever corporate donation in the UK arts sector.

Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the British Museum’s Masterplan committee, which is involved in planning for the museum’s future, said: “The British Museum is one of the largest and most visited cultural institutions in the world but some of its buildings are over 200 years old and in urgent need of refurbishment.

“That’s why the Masterplan is so essential – and it’s exciting to be moving forward with our plans.”

It is understood that BP funding will be used to renovate the “Western Range” galleries in the museum.

Notorious for leaks

Room 18 in the Western Range houses the Elgin Marbles and has become notorious for leaks and damp, to the point that Greece’s culture minister Lina Mendoni claimed in 2019 that it was an “insult” that the ancient artworks were kept in the space.

The Greek government has persistently demanded that the sculptures be returned to Athens and a loan deal has been discussed.

When Room 18 was closed for a protracted period in 2021, Greek officials suggested the Marbles would be better displayed in Greece than kept behind closed doors, but the British Museum has not confirmed where the sculptures could be displayed while renovations take place.

It is understood that the BP-backed Masterplan will address structural issues with the museum’s Grade I-listed building, which was completed in 1852, and an architectural competition to redevelop the “Western Range” will open in 2024.

The museum has also outlined plans to completely replace fossil fuel reliance with a new Energy Centre, and confirmed that this will not be paid for with the help of BP funding.

Earlier in 2023, it had been rumoured that BP’s 27-year sponsorship of the museum had come to an end. The British Museum’s continued association with a multinational oil company, despite its plans to reduce its carbon footprint, have been met with anger from environmental campaigners.

Chris Garrard, co-director of the campaign group Culture Unstained, said the new BP deal was “an astonishingly out-of-touch and completely indefensible decision”, and accused the museum’s board of “pretending the climate crisis isn’t happening and ignoring the almost complete rejection of fossil fuel funding by the cultural sector”.

The group has threatened to explore legal options to block the involvement of BP in the museum.

Institutions including the Tate, National Portrait Gallery and the Royal Opera House are among those who have recently severed ties with BP, and the National Theatre chose to end its sponsorship arrangement with Shell.

These decisions were made amid growing pressure on arts organisations to distance themselves from companies accused by activists of “greenwashing” their environmental impact by supporting the cultural sector.

The British Museum on Tuesday responded to trustee Muriel Gray quitting her role in protest, saying: “As you would expect, trustees will have personal opinions and they have been frank in acknowledging that but, as the minutes make clear, they made a unanimous decision to move forward as a united board.

Thefts from collection

“Muriel resigned from the board and made clear this was a personal decision.”

It has been a tumultuous year for the British Museum, which faced criticism for its handling of alleged thefts from its world-famous collection.

Hartwig Fischer resigned as director and his deputy Jonathan Williams stepped back from his duties following disclosures that they had failed to act on warnings that the collection was at risk.

The Sophilos Vase

George Osborne, the museum chairman, told MPs in the wake of the scandal that funding would be needed for a project to catalogue the collection to prevent thefts going unnoticed.

Mr Osborne will need to secure further funds for the planned suite of Masterplan renovations, which will take decades to complete and may cost up to £1 billion. The museum confirmed that it will remain open during future works

Louise Kingham, senior vice president Europe for BP, said: “The British Museum offers a window to the world for the millions of people that pass through its doors every year.

“As a business that has made Britain its home for over a century, we are proud to be a long-term partner to this important British institution and play our part in its future transformation – while helping to ensure that this iconic cultural venue remains freely accessible to all.”

BP sponsorships have often invested money to support school access to the arts.

