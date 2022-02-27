BP to Exit Its 20% Stake in Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura Hurst and Emma Ross-Thomas
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc will exit its shareholding in Russia’s largest oil company Rosneft PJSC, potentially taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The surprise move from the British company is the latest sign of how far Western powers are willing to go to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. BP has been in Russia for three decades and just weeks ago was staunchly defending its presence.

The development raises many questions. BP didn’t say whether it was planning to sell its roughly 20% stake in Rosneft, or simply walk away. Any potential buyer would have to navigate a tightening web of economic sanctions that would make any transaction extremely difficult.

BP did say that it would no longer account its share of oil and gas reserves, production and profit from its stake in Rosneft. Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney will also resign with immediate effect from the Russian company’s board, as will his predecessor Bob Dudley.

BP has come under pressure from the U.K. government over its stake in the Russian oil major, just as Western nations are trying to inflict as much economic pain as possible on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Looney was summoned by U.K. Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng to explain the company’s links last week. Kwarteng welcomed the move on Sunday.

“This military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the BP board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue,” the company said in a statement.

The move -- and the associated charge -- may come as a shock to investors on Monday: BP shares have risen 15% this year, bolstered by rising oil prices even as pressure mounted on the company for its Russia links.

While BP reports its share of Rosneft production, reserves and profit for accounting purpose, it only receives a dividend payment from the Russian company. Last year, the London-based major received $640 million in two payments from Rosneft. BP doesn’t have direct stakes in any of Rosneft’s fields nor physical access to the hydrocarbons they produce.

Rosneft wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Read: BP’s Rosneft Alliance Tested by U.K. Tough Talk on Russia

(Updates with potential writedown in first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BP abandons stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

    BP has been forced to cut ties with the Kremlin-controlled energy giant Rosneft as it fuels Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine.

  • BP to Exit 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    The British oil giant cited Russia's attack on Ukraine as the reason it was ending its connection.

  • BP to offload stake in Rosneft amid Ukraine conflict

    Two BP directors will resign from the board of the Russian state-owned oil firm "with immediate effect".

  • West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

    The United States and its European allies have agreed to levy the most potentially crippling sanctions yet on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • BP divests stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

    British oil company BP said Sunday it will exit from its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, the Russian oil giant with ties to the Kremlin, and that BP CEO Bernard Looney will immediately resign from Rosneft's board.Driving the news: The British government had called for the move Friday, when it summoned Looney to a meeting with U.K. business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and accused Rosneft of providing fuel to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army for the invasion, according to multiple reports. Get market

  • Kyiv's mayor: 'We are encircled' but full of fight

    As Russian troops draw closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv's mayor is both filled with pride over his citizens' spirit and anxious about how long they can hold out. In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, after a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv. When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the city of 2.8 million people initially reacted with concern but also a measure of self-possession.

  • BP divesting stake in Russian oil giant over Ukraine invasion

    Multinational oil and gas company BP will be divesting its approximately 20 percent stake in a Russian state-owned oil firm due to Moscow's "act of aggression in Ukraine."BP announced it will be offloading its 19.75 percent stake in the Rosneft oil firm, which it has held since 2013. BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney will also be resigning from Rosneft's board of directors as will former BP chief executive Bob Dudley, who was nominated...

  • Russia ‘will feel the pain,’ Thomas-Greenfield says

    “We will escalate as the Russians escalate," America's ambassador to the U.N. said.

  • Why Krispy Kreme is one of the few companies not worried about inflation

    Krispy Kreme CEO says holidays and special occasions allow the brand -- and its visitors -- to avoid sticker shock.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Crypto eyed as sanctions pressure mounts on Putin

    Bitcoin and other digital tokens could allow governments and non-government entities to move money, regardless of whether the move to block Russia's access to capital succeeds.

  • Buffett Takes ‘Mildly’ Attractive Path With Record Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., lacking the blockbuster deals that have galvanized the billionaire investor’s renown, embraced a “mildly attractive” way to deploy its vast cash pile last year via a record-breaking level of buybacks -- and showed little sign of changing course.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukra

  • Europe and U.S. brace for economic fallout from Russian invasion of Ukraine

    CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports on the economic ripple effects for the global economy stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Buffett's Berkshire posts record annual profit, extends but slows buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit swelled, boosted by gains in many of its businesses and common stock investments such as Apple Inc, and said annual earnings reached a record high. Berkshire also signaled renewed confidence in its own stock, repurchasing $6.9 billion in the quarter, and boosting total buybacks in 2021 to a record $27 billion. But the pace of buybacks has slowed, with Berkshire, whose share price is just 2% below its record high, repurchasing just $1.2 billion of stock in 2022.

  • Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

    Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces. Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and Russian troops roaming the city in small groups.

  • NVIDIA may have been hit by a cyberattack

    The company says it's 'investigating an incident.'

  • Russian Billionaire Gives Up Control of Chelsea Soccer Team Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Roman Abramovich hands over "stewardship" of English Premier League team as threat of sanctions loom

  • Ukraine athletes defend country, demand sanctions for Russia

    Earlier this month, Ukrainian skeleton rider Vladyslav Heraskevych flashed a sign at the Olympics: “No war in Ukraine.” On Sunday, he was hunkered down about 150 kilometers (93 miles) outside of his nation's capital with weapons nearby in case he needs to defend his country. With Russian troops encircling the capital of Kyiv, Heraskevych was among some four dozen athletes from Ukraine and elsewhere who sent an open letter to Olympic and Paralympic leaders, urging them to immediately suspend the Russian and Belarusian Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

  • European Union Bans RT, Sputnik Following Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    "Kremlin’s media machine...will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war," European Commission's president says

  • Stocks Gain as War Spurs Pullback on Fed Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rose for a second day as economic data and uncertainty due to Russia’s war in Ukraine caused traders to pull back on bets the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates next month.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadChina Dis

  • Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Historic Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced plans for a massive boost in defense spending in the latest historic policy shift in Germany triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEuro Falls, Norway Moves Against Russia Fund: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Pe