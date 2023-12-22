BP gas station near Detroit Metropolitan Airport issued notice for price gouging

A BP gas station near Detroit Metropolitan Airport is accused of setting prices more than $1.50 per gallon higher than competitors.

In a cease and desist order issued to the business along Middlebelt Road, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her department discovered prices at a $2 increase twice in the past week.

“It is my hope this gas station will take this notice seriously and no further action will be necessary,” Nessel said in a release. “My office stands ready to investigate reports of businesses that attempt to take advantage of residents, especially during the holiday season.”

Michigan's Consumer Protection Act protects consumers from unlawful price gouging above the local average. The gas station has until January 8 to respond to the notice or further action could be taken.

An index of consumer alerts, which prompted the investigation, by the department's Consumer Protection Team is available online and consumers are encouraged to place reports.

