Is BP p.l.c.’s (LON:BP.) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors seeking to preserve capital in a volatile environment might consider large-cap stocks such as BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) a safer option. One reason being its ‘too big to fail’ aura which gives it the appearance of a strong and stable investment. However, its financial health remains the key to continued success. Let’s take a look at BP’s leverage and assess its financial strength to get an idea of their ability to fund strategic acquisitions and grow through cyclical pressures. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into BP. here.

Check out our latest analysis for BP

Does BP. produce enough cash relative to debt?

BP. has sustained its debt level by about US$66b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. At this constant level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$23b for investing into the business. Moreover, BP. has produced US$23b in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 35%, signalling that BP.’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BP.’s case, it is able to generate 0.35x cash from its debt capital.

Can BP. pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at US$68b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$71b, with a current ratio of 1.05x. For Oil and Gas companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

LSE:BP. Historical Debt February 15th 19 More

Can BP. service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 65%, BP. can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for large-caps since debt tends to be less expensive than equity because interest payments are tax deductible. Consequently, larger-cap organisations tend to enjoy lower cost of capital as a result of easily attained financing, providing an advantage over smaller companies. By measuring how many times BP.’s earnings can cover interest payments, we can evaluate whether its level of debt is sustainable or not. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. For BP., the ratio of 15.75x suggests that interest is amply covered. Large-cap investments like BP. are often believed to be a safe investment due to their ability to pump out ample earnings multiple times its interest payments.

Next Steps:

Although BP.’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how BP. has been performing in the past. You should continue to research BP to get a more holistic view of the large-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BP.’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BP.’s outlook. Valuation: What is BP. worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BP. is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



