A BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) insider increased their holdings by 38% last year

Looking at BP p.l.c.'s (LON:BP. ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BP

The Independent Non-Executive Director Tushar Morzaria made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£81k worth of shares at a price of UK£4.06 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£4.58. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does BP Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BP insiders own about UK£8.8m worth of shares. That equates to 0.01% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The BP Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on BP stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BP. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for BP you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

