BP to pay lower tax rate this year than before Covid

Rachel Millard
·2 min read
bp
bp

BP is on course to pay a lower tax rate this year than before the onset of Covid, despite a raid on energy companies' profits during the cost of living crisis.

The FTSE 100 oil behemoth said it expects its global underlying effective tax rate this year to be around 35pc, which compares to 36pc in 2019 and 38pc in 2017 and 2018.

Murray Auchincloss, finance chief, told analysts last week the rate had been helped during the first half of the year by strong results from its refineries and traders.

He said he expected the company’s overall effective tax rate to be around 30pc during the first half of the year, rising to 40pc in the second half, averaging at 35pc for the full-year.

Mr Auchincloss added: “I suppose what we didn't plan for at the beginning of the year was a much stronger refining market, nor did we plan for exceptional trading results. So, if you take account of those things, that's what drives the effective rate lower.”

BP said it typically pays tax on products sold as they leave its refineries. These facilities are typically located in lower-tax countries than the wells where it extracts oil and gas from the ground.

The company last week reported a tripling of second quarter profits to $8.4bn (£7bn), boosted by high oil and gas prices, refining margins and trading profits. All have benefitted from the turmoil in energy markets caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The British Government in May introduced a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers such as BP to try and help households struggling with record energy bills caused by high wholesale gas prices. Producers can offset investments in oil and gas production.

But Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor, said: "As families and pensioners lie awake at night worrying about how they'll pay their energy bills, we see yet more evidence that oil and gas giants are getting off lightly when it comes to paying tax on their booming profits."

BP said: “As a global number, the effective tax rate (ETR) we report reflects bp’s performance and the mix of its profits from different business activities and locations across the world – and price volatility can impact this geographical mix.”

It added the expected rate for this year was “broadly consistent” with an average of 36pc since 2017, discounting 2020 when the rate was negative due to an exceptional accounting matter. The rate was 31pc in 2021, 36-38pc in 2019-2017, 23pc in 2016 and 31pc in 2015.

Recommended Stories

  • Lake Wales DB Jaremiah Anglin Jr. commits to Kentucky

    Lake Wales senior Jaremiah Anglin Jr. chose Kentucky after narrowing his decision to six schools.

  • SUV drives into Native American parade in New Mexico

    On Thursday, a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries. Police have taken the driver into custody.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Shocking Percentage of Adults Failed This Financial Quiz. Can You Do Better?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tig

  • ‘I hope I don’t crash and burn.’ I recently hired my first financial planner, but in just seven months, they’ve lost $70K. What’s my move?

    Question: I recently rolled my retirement pension and 401(k) into one account, managed by a financial planner. How do I know if they’re making sound investments? Answer: First, you’ll want to share your concerns with your new financial planner, and know this: “We’re in a bear market …What’s surprising is that your financial planner has not contacted you to discuss your portfolio allocation, what they’re doing to mitigate risk and how they’re performing relative to appropriate benchmarks such as the S&P 500 for stocks and the Bloomberg Aggregate US bond index,” says certified financial planner Anthony Ogorek of Ogorek Wealth Management.

  • Why the jobs report could tank the stock market, according to a big Wall Street bear

    Does the jobs report set the table for a potential swift downdraft in stocks?

  • Fact-check: Will Democratic bill 'increase taxes on millions of Americans'?

    An analysis found every income group would lose ground from the bill’s tax changes, although by a modest amount — approximately 1%.

  • Investors shouldn't wait for the Fed to stop raising rates as the stock market historically bottoms 6 months before the last hike, Fundstrat says

    "We continue to see 2H 2022 as a rally period," Fundstrat said, adding that June was likely a bottom for the market and a bounce-back is in sight.

  • Should You Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Right Now?

    Economic slumps can be unnerving, and many investors are concerned about how a potential recession could affect their finances. To be clear, the U.S. is not officially in a recession just yet. Despite slowing economic growth, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) -- the organization responsible for deciding when the country is in a recession -- has not made the call so far.

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

    Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...

  • Why Banks Are Paying Savers So Little, and What to Do About It

    With deposits high, legacy big banks don’t feel much pressure to raise depository rates right now. There are a few ways, however, for savers to squeeze slightly higher yields on their idle cash.

  • The Fed Is About to Ramp Up Balance-Sheet Shrinkage. It May Get Dicey.

    Even if the Fed’s relatively aggressive balance-sheet shrinkage that starts next month means fewer interest-rate increases are ultimately needed, investors should brace for added volatility.

  • Do you really need a financial adviser? Take this six-question test to find out.

    Whether you’re 27 and starting a career or 57 and planning for retirement, you may wonder, “Do I need to hire a financial planner?” Will paying an adviser’s fee result in substantially better financial decisions and fewer costly mistakes? If you’re a diligent saver and competent investor, you may figure there’s little reason to purchase an adviser’s services. If you don’t know something, such as whether converting to a Roth IRA makes sense or not, you’re comfortable researching the answer on your own.

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends

    Blue-chip stocks are companies that have consistently provided quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in the face of both good and bad times.

  • Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

    Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada. In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state. The NGCB ruled that DFS is a game of luck not skill, so it constitutes gambling under Nevada law.