BP profit more than doubles to $8.2bn as it cashes in on gas prices - live updates

BP’s profits more than doubled in the third quarter to $8.2bn (£7.1bn) as the energy giant continued to cash in on high gas prices.

The figure was more than $2bn higher than expected and nearly matched the company’s record-breaking $8.5bn profit in the previous three months.

Much like rival Shell, BP’s trading was driven by “exceptional” gas marketing and trading, even as oil prices eased.

The FTSE 100 group announced a further share buyback worth $2.5bn in the fourth quarter as it hands back some of the profits to investors.

However, the numbers are likely to fuel calls for an expansion of the windfall tax on energy firms as households and businesses brace for huge bills over winter.

BP has joined rival Shell in announcing huge profits for the third quarter, in a move that could fuel calls for more windfall taxes.

The energy giant posted profits of $8.2bn (£7.1bn) in the third quarter. That was $2bn higher than expected and only marginally lower than its record-breaking second-quarter profit.

While oil prices eased over the period, BP's numbers were driven by strong performance in its gas marketing and trading business.

5 things to start your day

1) Looming recession will add £23bn to Treasury’s borrowing bill, think tank warns - Chancellor needs to find £40bn at the Autumn Statement to have debt falling by 2026-27

2) Savings hit highest level since Covid lockdowns as households cut spending - Families stashed away an extra £8.1bn in September

3) Eurozone inflation soars to highest level on record - Almost half of the eurozone is experiencing faster price growth than Britain

4) EY partners collect £800,000 pay rise ahead of break-up vote - Big four firm will require 75pc of its partners to back shake-up plan

5) Musk takes sole control of Twitter after sacking entire board - Billionaire vows to ‘revamp' verification process as he continues overhaul

What happened overnight

Asian shares rose and bond yields firmed in early trade on Tuesday despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next.

The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering a deceleration in interest rate hikes in the future.

Apart from the Fed's rate decision, the market will also focus on US jobs data on Friday, Chinese economic activity data this week and the Reserve Bank of Australia's Tuesday meeting.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7pc. US stock futures rose 0.2pc.

Australian shares were up 0.65pc with the mining index leading the gains, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.95pc.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.51pc higher in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened up 1.52pc.