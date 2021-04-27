BP profit soars on strong oil, gas trading as buybacks loom

File photo of a BP logo at a petrol station in London
Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla
By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON (Reuters) - BP's profit soared in the first quarter to $2.6 billion thanks to stronger oil prices and bumper revenue from natural gas trading as the energy company said it intends to resume share buybacks in the third quarter.

BP's net debt dropped by $5.6 billion to $33.3 billion at the end of March, chiefly due to around $4.8 billion worth of disposals and stronger oil prices.

That pushed debt below the company's $35 billion target sooner than expected, paving the way for it to deliver on its promise of buying back shares.

BP's first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income, rose to $2.6 billion, far exceeding forecasts of a $1.64 billion profit in a company-provided survey of analysts.

That compared with a $110 million profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a profit of $790 million a year earlier.

"This result was driven by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance, significantly higher oil prices and higher refining margins."

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

  • BP Aims to Win Back Investors With Promise of Share Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc set out to win back shareholders after a difficult year, saying it will begin share buybacks after “exceptional” natural gas trading buoyed earnings.The gesture, which was flagged earlier this month, is aimed at investors who have shown little love for the company since it cut its dividend by half last year. After lagging its European peers for much of 2020, BP re-jigged its priorities to put boosting shareholder returns ahead of other goals.The London-based company’s buybacks will begin at a modest pace, with $500 million of repurchases in the second quarter to offset dilution from the vesting of employee share awards. BP said it will return at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders this year, of which it generated $1.7 billion in the first quarter. It will outline these plans when it publishes its next earnings.“This quarter demonstrates what we mean by performing while transforming,” Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a statement on Tuesday. “With the acceleration of divestment proceeds, together with strong business performance and the recovery in the price environment, we generated strong cash flow.”BP’s first-quarter adjusted net income rebounded to $2.63 billion, up from $791 million a year earlier, before the full impact of the pandemic hit. That surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. It was the highest profit since the second quarter of 2019.The strong earnings were driven in part “by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance,” according to the statement. BP has a large natural gas business in North America, where the market went through massive gyrations in February due to the big freeze in Texas.The gas and low-carbon energy segment, where BP reflects its trading results for the fuel, reported underlying profit before interest and tax of $2.27 billion in the first quarter, up from $154 million in the fourth quarter and $847 million a year earlier.“We were well positioned for colder-than-usual weather in the U.S.” and Asia Looney said. Net debt was $33.31 billion at the end of the first quarter, falling below its target threshold of $35 billion as much as a year earlier than expected. Higher crude prices and the proceeds from asset sales, including a stake in an Omani gas field and the sale of an interest in tech firm Palantir Technologies Inc, helped BP achieve its debt goal.“We generated around $11 billion of cash inflow in the first quarter, enabling us to reach our $35 billion net debt target significantly ahead of plan,” Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in the statement.(Updates with more detail on buyback plans in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BP shareholders set for payday after oil giant slashes debt with ‘exceptional’ first quarter

    A flurry of disposals saw net debt cut to $33.3 billion in 12 months, significantly below the $35billion target set by CEO Bernard Looney. It will trigger a $500million round of share buybacks in the next quarter bringing much-needed good news for investors who saw dividends halved at the outset of the pandemic. The London-based giant reported “exceptional” performance in the first quarter, with adjusted net earnings of $2.63 billion - against consensus expectations of $1.5billion - buoyed by huge profits in its oil and gas trading operations, rising oil prices and its dominance in the US natural gas market.

