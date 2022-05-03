BP profits soar amid calls for a windfall tax

BP sign

BP's profits for the first three months of this year have more than doubled after oil and gas prices soared.

The energy giant reported an underlying profit of $6.2bn (£4.9bn) compared to $2.6bn in the same period last year - ahead of expectations.

BP said the increase was due in part to "exceptional oil and gas trading".

Rising profits have prompted calls for a one-off windfall tax on energy companies to help UK households grappling with rising household bills.

Labour has previously said it was "only fair and right" that energy firms making higher profits should pay more tax.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he would explore a policy if the companies did not invest enough in the UK's energy supply.

On Tuesday, BP announced plans to invest £18bn in UK energy by the end of 2030.

But Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said energy companies should "pay a little more to help the most vulnerable".

"The Conservative government's refusal to introduce a windfall tax on the super profits of oil companies is becoming impossible to justify," he said. "BP is raking in eye-watering profits while millions of people struggle to pay the bills."

BP also outlined that it had taken a $24.4bn hit on its decision to exit its shareholding in Russian energy giant Rosneft following the Kremlin's assault on Ukraine.

Including the cost of exiting its 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft, BP reported a loss of $20.3bn for the first quarter.

"In a quarter dominated by the tragic events in Ukraine and volatility in energy markets, BP's focus has been on supplying the reliable energy our customers need," said BP's chief executive Bernard Looney.

Mr Looney said the oil market will continue to be volatile and he does not expect "any let off on prices any time soon".