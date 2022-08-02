BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

Rachel Millard
·3 min read
Fuel prices at a BP Plc petrol station in Essex, UK, on Monday, July, 4, 2022. Petrol prices in the UK surged to another record, triggering a wave of go-slow protests on the nationâ€™s motorways - Hollie Adams/ Bloomberg
Fuel prices at a BP Plc petrol station in Essex, UK, on Monday, July, 4, 2022. Petrol prices in the UK surged to another record, triggering a wave of go-slow protests on the nationâs motorways - Hollie Adams/ Bloomberg

BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

The FTSE 100 global oil and gas producer posted profits of $8.4bn [£6.8bn] for the second quarter of 2022, three times as high as the same period last year and more than $2bn higher than the previous quarter.

It has increased its dividend by 10pc to six US cents per share and has raised its share buyback programme to $3.5bn for the quarter.

BP said the results were driven by higher oil and gas prices and refining margins, as well as the "exceptional" performance of its oil trading division.

The results follow similar profits posted by rivals such as Shell, fuelling criticism given the effect of high wholesale prices on household energy bills.

High gas prices have pushed household energy bills up 54pc in April to £1,977 and analysts this morning predicted that household bills will be “well over” £3,000 a year for the next 15 months.

Analysts at Cornwall Insight believe the price cap on annual British energy bills will rise to £3,359 in October and £3,616 in January, which compares to £1,277 in October last year.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said BP’s profits were an “insult to families struggling to get by”.

She added: “For a fair approach to the cost-of-living crisis, price hikes and profits should be held back.”

Bernard Looney, BP’s chief executive, said he understood people were “under enormous financial pressure right now - of course it’s a very, very difficult situation for people.”

He argued BP was “working flat out every day” to “provide the world with secure, affordable and lower carbon energy”.

The company plans to invest about $14-$15bn this year, up from $13bn last year.

This includes investment in gas supplies in the US as well as around £18bn in the UK over the next decade, including on wind farms and hydrogen projects.

He added: “Of course it’s also important that we deliver returns to the people who own the company.

“And these are individual people, real people who have put their savings into the company. And of course it was just two years ago we cut our dividend by 50pc.”

North Sea oil and gas producers, including BP, are paying higher taxes on their UK production after the Government increased the North Sea tax rate from 40pc to 65pc in June, to raise money to help families struggling with energy bills.

BP said it expected crude oil and gas prices as well as refining margins to remain "elevated" in the third quarter.

Gas prices will also be “volatile” it added, “with the outlook heavily dependent on Russian pipeline flows or other supply disruptions”.

    There was no reported damage in a western Philippine region where debris from the final stage of a rocket that launched part of China’s new space station reportedly fell, a Filipino official said Monday. Philippine Space Agency official Marc Talampas said authorities have been advised to be on the lookout for rocket debris, which may have fallen into the ocean off Palawan province. “We are monitoring the situation and have also issued an advisory to the public to be vigilant, avoid contact with any suspected floating debris and to report to local authorities immediately,” Talampas told The Associated Press.