BP reports huge profits as energy bills soar

BP logo and petrol pump nozzle

BP has reported massive profits for the three months to June after oil and gas prices soared.

The energy giant saw underlying profits hit $8.45bn (£6.9bn) - more than triple the amount it made at the same time last year.

The figure is the second highest in the firm's history and takes its half-year profits to $14.6bn.

It comes on the day typical household energy bills have been forecast to hit more than £3,600 a year this winter.

The figure is hundreds of pounds more than previously predicted, prompting calls for more support for families struggling with the cost of living.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, told the BBC's Today programme that energy bills "at this point in time" looked set to stay high across 2023 and into 2024.

"This is very much a long-term problem for households and one which is going to need concerted and enduring action from the government to help manage that," he said.

The government is introducing a package of measures to help households with the rising cost of living, such as a £400 discount on energy bills. However, there are calls for more support.

Dr Lowrey said the £400 would make a "dent" in higher bills but was "not going to offset this".

BP's profits were higher than expected and follow record profits from rival Shell and huge earnings from British Gas owner Centrica last week.

The huge increase in profits for firms has been fuelled by higher prices for oil and gas, which have risen sharply due to the war in Ukraine.

In recent months, Russia has reduced supplies to Europe following the invasion and fears are growing it may switch off the taps altogether.

The potential of gas supply problems have led to the wholesale price soaring, which has led to energy firms passing those costs onto customers - pushing up household energy bills by unprecedented amounts.

Following political pressure, the UK government announced in May that oil and gas firms would pay an extra 25% in tax on profits to help households with rising bills.

However, as the legalisation wasn't formally introduced until July, the tax will not apply to profits announced by BP and others between April and June.

Higher oil prices have also led to the price of petrol and diesel reaching record highs at the pumps in recent months, although prices have started to fall slightly.

BP said following its bumper profit results that it would boost shareholder payouts by 10% as well as buy back shares as a result of its higher earnings.

'Cash machine'

Last year, chief executive Bernard Looney described the energy market as "a cash machine".

But on Tuesday he said the company's staff had helped to solve an "energy trilemma" which he added was "secure, affordable and lower carbon energy".

"We do this by providing the oil and gas the world needs today - while at the same time, investing to accelerate the energy transition," he added.

BP said strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its profits, adding it expected expected crude oil and gas prices as well as refining margins to remain "elevated".

However, the company's half-year figures were affected by a massive £19.9bn hit from its move to ditch the its near-20% stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft in response to the Ukraine war.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at online investment firm Interactive Investor, said BP had "already made some strong progress" in recouping the financial pain of its Russian exit, adding BP's latest results were an "early indication of the company's ability to repair such damage".

Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor

The contrast is stark but inevitable. The same high oil and gas prices emptying the pockets of consumers are filling those of the companies that sell it.

BP's profit from April to June was triple the amount than last year and is the second highest in the company's long history.

The company said it would increase its payments to shareholders by £3.6bn pounds in the next three months. Those shareholders include most pension funds but these numbers sit uncomfortably alongside new estimates that average annual energy bills will cost over £3,600 a year.

Insiders at BP and Shell, which announced record results last week, point out that a couple of years ago, both companies were losing billions and no-one was offering to subsidise their losses.

Both companies have profited from soaring internationally-set oil and gas prices as a rise in post-Covid global demand has been exacerbated by attempts to cut Russia out of the international energy market.