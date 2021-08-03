BP returns to profit as oil prices recover

BP returned to profit as oil prices recovered
·2 min read

BP returned to profit in the second quarter, the British energy giant announced Tuesday, having posted a hefty loss one year earlier as the pandemic crushed oil prices.

Net profit for April-June hit $3.1 billion (2.6 billion euros). That compared with a loss after tax of $16.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

With demand for crude crashing as the coronavirus pandemic took hold early last year, oil prices plunged into negative territory.

They have since recovered with a bang, currently trading above $70 per barrel.

Oil demand was recovering on "a bright macroeconomic outlook, increasing vaccination roll-out and gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions around the world", BP said in its results statement Tuesday.

"The expectation is that demand reaches pre-Covid levels sometime in the second half of 2022."

In the wake of the pandemic, BP decided to axe about 10,000 jobs, or 15 percent of its global workforce, while it embarked upon major asset disposals.

BP on Tuesday said it had completed deals on divestments totalling $14.9 billion out of a target of $25 billion.

It comes as Bernard Looney, who became BP chief executive when the coronavirus began taking hold worldwide, wants the company to achieve "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.

It hopes to achieve this with the help of an expected drop in oil and gas production that is pushing energy majors worldwide to up their game regarding cleaner, sustainable energy sources such as electricity and wind power.

"We are a year into executing BP's strategy to become an integrated energy company and are making good progress -- delivering another quarter of strong performance while investing for the future in a disciplined way," Looney said in Tuesday's results statement.

BP added that it was hiking its shareholder dividend and launching a buyback of shares totalling $1.4 billion.

- Sector recovery -

The turnaround in results mirrors the picture at BP rivals, with Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell all posting bumper second-quarter earnings.

"There is little doubt that the rise in the oil price has helped BP this quarter, along with the rest of its peers," noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"However if the company wants to meet CEO Bernard Looney's plans for a 40-percent reduction in oil and gas production by 2030, then it will need to invest a lot more in renewables."

BP's share price jumped 2.6 percent following the results, topping London's benchmark FTSE 100 index.

bcp/lth

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    It's my belief that if you put $50,000 to work right now in any of the following five stocks, they'd help you become a millionaire by 2040, or perhaps sooner. Don't be turned off by companies with market caps north of $100 billion. Often, businesses that have large market caps offer sustainably strong growth and/or profitability.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Consider Buying These PfANG Stocks Instead.

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (whose Google unit is the "G" in FAANG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) -- rank among the top 10 biggest companies in the world. Only Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lags behind, but the streaming company still has a market cap of close to $230 billion. Consider buying these PfANG stocks instead.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • Passive investors have saved a fortune over the last 25 years

    Investors who’ve opted to passively track the stock market haven’t just outperformed most active fund managers. They’ve also saved a ton of money in fees while doing it.Why it matters: There are loads of active fund managers aiming to beat the returns of funds that track indexes like the S&P 500. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause these fund managers are much more hands-on, closely monitoring activity and trading often, the

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Advanced Micro Devices 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to John Paulson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Paulson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who oversees […]

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Testing New Highs Today

    The stock is trying to settle above $44.

  • 4 Investing Tips That Are So Simple, They're Like Magic

    Let's face it -- investing can easily turn into a complicated, fruitless endeavor if you're not careful. The stock market's got a dozen different kinds of players, and each of those participants seem to have their own unique goals.

  • Watch for a sell-off in August, historically an ugly month for investors

    August is not friendly to investors, according to history.Why it matters: Despite its modest decline on Friday, the stock market continues to trade near all-time highs. In fact, the S&P 500 has booked gains for six consecutive months.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut some experts warn that the market is overdue for a considerable sell-off, especially considering the near-term risks.By the numbers: Since 2010, the S&P 500 has f

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Dips 2.7% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

    Higher contributions from the natural gas processing business and increased pipeline transportation volumes aid Enterprise Products' (EPD) Q2 earnings.