BP sells petrochemicals division for $5bn

BP has announced plans to sell its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5bn.

The division includes two main businesses, aromatics and acetyls, across 14 plants in Asia, Europe and the US that produced almost 10m tonnes of petrochemicals last year.

Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the deal is expected to complete by the end of the year.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney said the disposal was a significant step in the reinvention of BP.

"These businesses are leaders in their sectors, with world-class technologies, plants and people. In recent years they have improved performance to produce highly competitive returns and now have the potential for growth and expansion into the circular economy," he said.

“Strategically, the overlap with the rest of BP is limited and it would take considerable capital for us to grow these businesses. Today’s agreement is another deliberate step in building a BP that can compete and succeed through the energy transition.”

More follows