BP Shuts Some Fuel Stations as U.K. Supply-Chain Woes Worsen

Laura Hurst
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

BP Plc said it has been forced to close some of its U.K. refueling stations because a shortage of truck drivers is disrupting deliveries.

The decision is the latest symptom of a worsening supply-chain crisis that threatens to derail the country’s post-Covid economic recovery. The shortage of delivery drivers has already left supermarkets around the U.K. unable to fill their shelves. The nation is also suffering from a gas and power supply crunch that’s putting companies out of business and threatening consumers with a big increase in bills.

“We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the U.K. and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades,” BP said in an emailed statement. “We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimize any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.”

Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a separate statement that a “small number” of sites it operates for the supermarket Tesco Plc had been affected by the truck driver shortage. ITV News was first to report the move by BP, which has more than 1,200 U.K. service stations, serving more than 7 million customers a week.

Food Crisis

The shortage of drivers and other workers hamstrung the U.K. food industry earlier this year, with stores running low on basics like milk and bread, tens of thousands of extra pigs piling up on farms and retailers warning that there will be shortages of some products at Christmas.

The country’s gas and power crisis has an entirely separate set of causes. Low levels of wind power generation, depleted gas storage and restricted supplies from Russia have sent prices soaring, putting out of business companies that supplied about 1.5 million households.

Yet, in a sign of the complex supply chains that underpin the U.K. economy, the energy crisis has also ended up hammering the food industry.

High gas prices last week forced fertilizer maker CF Industries Holding Inc. to close two plants that make carbon dioxide as a byproduct. That posed an imminent threat to the food industry, which uses the gas to stun pigs and chickens for slaughter, as well as in packaging to extend shelf-life and the “dry ice” that keeps items frozen during delivery.

On Tuesday, the U.K. government said it will provide “limited financial support” to help the company restart its facilities.

Economic Fallout

Britain’s multiplying economic difficulties threaten to erase the euphoria that accompanied the end of coronavirus lockdowns and leave policy makers with a delicate balancing act.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak wrote a letter to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday, in which he said that the recent period of above-target inflation is driven partially by “rising commodity prices, global supply bottlenecks and shortages.” Investors are bringing forward their bets on when the bank will hike interest rates.

Traffic data suggests that gasoline and diesel demand in the U.K. has rebounded in September as some workers start to commute again, using their car rather than public transport. London, for example, saw last week the worst traffic congestion since the start of the pandemic, according to data from satellite-navigation company TomTom NV.

According to data from the Department for Transport, traffic in the U.K. hit last week the highest level since the pandemic began, with the average road use running at 3% above pre-pandemic level. Traffic of big trucks was particularly intense, running at 13% above pre-pandemic level.

(Updates with Exxon comment in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Slips From Two-Month High as China Evergrande Fears Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped from its highest close in almost two months amid ongoing concerns about the risk to markets from China Evergrande Group’s ongoing tumult. However, there are signals that stockpiles globally are declining. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividin

  • Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

    Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56

  • Oil prices rise on tight supply, renewed risk appetite

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Thursday, riding higher on growing fuel demand and a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories as production remains hampered in the Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.27 a barrel. Both contracts jumped 2.5% on Wednesday after data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude stocks in the week to Sept. 17 fell by 3.5 million barrels to 414 million - the lowest total since October 2018.

  • Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

    Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including steel producers, fertiliser manufacturers and glass makers, have had to suspend or reduce production in Europe and Asia as a result of spiking energy prices. The UK on Tuesday said it agreed to provide state support to one of the companies to restart production of by-product carbon dioxide, which is used in food production, to avert a supply crunch.

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gigi Hadid Asks Fans to 'Keep Some Space' While Taking Photos: 'I Need to Stay Socially Distanced'

    Gigi Hadid is keeping socially distanced from fans for the remainder of "fashion month"

  • China Evergrande chairman says to ensure home deliveries and wealth products redemption

    Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group said it held an internal meeting late on Wednesday night, in which its chairman urged company executives to ensure the quality delivery of properties and redemption of wealth management products. There is mounting political pressure on the company to act as homebuyers and retail investors grow increasingly angry of having sunk their savings in the properties and wealth management products of highly indebted Evergrande. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

    President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate would potentially affect 80 million private-sector workers. While the $14,000 penalty for companies that don’t comply, along with the requirement to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly, place a burden on companies, few so far have refused to participate.

  • The owner of a Texas taco restaurant that closed down in the labor shortage says larger companies poached his staff with $5,000 pay rises

    Taco Crush had just three kitchen staff left when it closed, its owner told Insider. He said job applicants didn't show up for interviews.

  • A chef who offers health benefits, paid vacation, and a 401(k) plan raised base pay to $18 to $24 per hour and said he's not struggling to hire workers

    "The pandemic gave me an opportunity to start with a blank slate and say, let's rebuild the model and the way we've always done things," he said.

  • Stellantis Chairman says Turin, Italy key to group's production

    TURIN (Reuters) -Stellantis Chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday an investment in a historical production plant in Italy showed manufacturing in the country remained key to the carmaker, in response to criticism that it was losing its importance after the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created the group. Elkann said Stellantis had invested 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in Turin to produce full-electric cars - including the battery-electric (BEV) Fiat 500 - and hybrid ones along with innovative projects, such as smart-grid recharging infrastructure. Group executives presented a red-coloured version of its 500 electric model to be produced in the Turin site, in partnership with RED, the charity group co-founded by U2 frontman Bono.

  • Auto industry outlook continues to worsen

    The outlook for global automakers and suppliers continues to worsen, amid heightened risk from supply chain disruptions, including the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.Driving the news: IHS Markit slashed its forecast for global light-vehicle production in 2021 by 6.2% — about 5 million vehicles. It's cutting even deeper — 9.3% or about 8.45 million vehicles — for 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's unusual for IHS Markit to whack its forecast

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • 5 Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees for Great Pay Right Now

    Not ready to give up that WFH life? Here are five companies that are hiring fully remote employees right now—complete with competitive salaries and exciting perks to boot.

  • Gas Crisis Threatens Europe With Heatless, Meatless Winter—and a Slower Recovery

    A shortage of natural gas in Europe has caused prices to spiral triggering a raft of knock-on effects, including the risk of food shortages and energy providers going under. The problem is likely to spread to the rest of Europe in the coming months, and threaten the nascent economic recovery, business analysts have begun to warn. Two fertilizer plants in the U.K. have been forced to shut down because of the higher wholesale gas prices.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • GM president: Global chip supplies to stabilize at lower-than-desired levels

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co's president said on Tuesday the global supply of semiconductor chips will begin to stabilize but at lower levels than the auto industry wants as it tries to rebuild vehicle inventories. "We're going to see a stablization to some extent before we see getting the volume we really need," Mark Reuss said at a conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber on Mackinac Island in northern Michigan. The global chip shortage has caused GM and automakers globally to idle production at plants, with some executives warning the issue could linger into 2023.

  • Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

    Singer says she wants her father, Jamie, suspended from her conservatorship by September 29th, so she can freely negotiate a prenup with fiancé Sam Asghari

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countri

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.