BP station at Five Points robbed at gunpoint

May 24—ASHTABULA — The BP gas station at Five Points was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning, according to police.

A Black male approached the cashier shortly after she opened the door at 6 a.m., said store manager, Ali, who asked that his last name not be used for fear of retribution.

"He asked for money while brandishing a handgun but she refused to give it to him," Ali said. "She was calm during the robbery but after it was over it sort of hit her."

The gunman then grabbed some cigars and lottery tickets and ran off in the direction of Tannery Hill, Ali said.

Within minutes, Ashtabula police arrived on the scene and searched the area with K-9 officers, police said.

"Hopefully, they'll get him," Ali said. "We gave the police the [store camera] footage."

Police Chief Robert Stell said officers reviewed the tape and are on the look-out for the suspect, described as a Black male, about 5-foot-5.